BASEBALL: Maag-nificent

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

ALTON – After missing most of the 2017 season due to a hip flexor injury, Jayce Maag made up for lost time in the Marquette Catholic Explorers' season opener against the Granite City Warriors on Thursday at Gordon Moore Park.

The Marquette senior finished with two hits with a home run, two runs scored and a stolen base to help his team pull off a 3-1 win over the Warriors.

Last year, Maag was one of the Explorers' top hitters with a .319 average before his injury in late April sidelined him for the rest for the baseball season and most of the football season.

On Thursday, Maag helped the Explorers beat the Warriors in their season opener for the second straight year.

The Alton school defeated Granite City 5-0 on the road last year. Maag had a hit with two runs scored in that contest.

Also on Thursday, Luke Simmons tossed a complete-game victory, striking out nine and walking none and giving up a run on five hits.

With Granite City having runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh, Simmons struck out shortstop Brendan Haddix for the final out of the game.

Marquette, which finished 22-11 and won a Class 2A regional title last year, is back in action with another home game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Litchfield.

Maag, a shortstop, belted his second home run of his high school baseball career with one out in the bottom of the first, when he smacked a 3-2 pitch from Granite City pitcher Cameron Hibbets over the left-center field wall to give the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

Granite City rallied to tie it at 1-1 in the top of the third on a two-out, RBI single by second baseman Drew Wielgus that scored third baseman Freddy Edwards from second. Edwards led off the inning with an infield single.

The Explorers came back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. First baseman Montana Gossage drove home Sam Cogan – who pinch ran for Riley Siener – on a single to center to break the tie, then Maag – who singled – scored on a wild pitch to increase the Explorers' lead to two runs.

Siener, a second baseman, led off the inning with a walk to start the rally.

Also for the Explorers, left fielder Kyle Begnel went 2 for 3 with two singles.

Granite City, which finished 9-24 last season, lost its season opener for the third straight year. The Warriors return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday with a road game against Freeburg, which knocked off Alton 2-1 in its season opener on Wednesday.

Edwards, who suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the football season and the entire basketball season, went 2 for 4 with a run scored to lead the Warriors. A leadoff hitter, Edwards smacked a single on the first pitch of the game.

Hibbets and catcher Bennett Smallie each had a hit for the Warriors, who stranded 7 runners on base.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, GRANITE CITY 1

WARRIORS 001 000 0 — 1 5 2

EXPLORERS 102 000 x — 3 6 2

WARRIORS (0-1) — Freddy Edwards 2-4 SB, Brendan Haddix 0-3 SAC, Drew Wielgus 1-3 RBI, Cameron Hibbets 1-3, Bennett Smallie 1-3, Hunter Needham 0-2 HBP, Landen Barton 1-3.

LP -- Cameron Hibbets 4.0IP 3K 1BB 4H 3R 3ER

Brendan Haddix 2.0IP 1K 1BB 2H 0R 0ER

EXPLORERS (1-0) — Jayce Maag 2-3 HR SB, Garrett Weiner 0-2 BB, Montana Gossage 1-3, Kyle Begnel 2-3, RIley Siener 0-0 BB, Sam Cogan 1-1.

WP — Luke Simmons 7.0 IP 9K 0BB 5H 1R 1ER

× Jayce Maag 3 15 18 Marquette senior Jayce Maag discusses his outstanding performance in his team's season-opening, 3-1 win over Granite City on Thursday. Maag missed most of last season due to an injury.

× Tim Fahnestock 3 15 18 Marquette Catholic baseball coach Tim Fahnestock discusses his team's performance in the 3-1 win over the Granite City Warriors in its season opener on Thursday.

× Luke Simmons 3 15 18 Marquette pitcher Luke Simmons discusses his complete-game victory on Thursday against Granite City.