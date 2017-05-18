BASEBALL: Marquette wins weird one over Althoff

BELLEVILLE — In a game that included its share of quirks and distractions, the Marquette Catholic Explorers were able to come out on top and live to play another day.

Marquette defeated the host Althoff Crusaders 7-3 in the Class 2A Althoff Regional semifinals on Wednesday at Whitey Herzog Field.

The game started with an issue with Althoff’s starting pitcher not throwing off the rubber, included a power outage that lasted 18 minutes and saw the Crusaders’ third baseman take a hard ground ball off the face and leave the game. Through it all the Explorers got timely hitting and a stellar pitching performance from Mike Neel.

With the win Marquette moves to 21-10, while Althoff wrapped up its campaign at 8-15. The Explorers now meet Gillespie at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional title tilt in Belleville. The Miners defeated East Alton-Wood River 10-9 in the early game on Wednesday.

“If anything else could have happened, I was like, ‘Man, what the heck?’” Explorer head coach Tim Fahnestock quipped. “It gets switched from a 4 p.m. to a 6:30 game and then the lights go out, but it was a great game. The kids played a great game. We got squeezed a little bit and I think both guys did and that really hurts with the pitch count. The kids did a great job though. I challenged them and they stepped up.”

Marquette plated 2 in the first, 1 in the fourth and 4 in the sixth to account for its offense. Through it all Neel was solid on the mound. He threw 6.2 innings on 101 pitches, fanning 7, walking 3, scattering 5 hits and surrendering 3 runs, 2 earned.

“I felt great out there today,” Neel said. “I’ve been having arm issues the last couple of years and this year it’s been going really good and I think we played great defensively today, we hit well, scored runs and won the game.”

Fahnestock added about the pitching, “Mike stepped up today and I think we’ve shortened our pitching staff and found the guys we’re going to go with and Mike’s a senior and we gave him the ball today. You’ve got to win 1 to get to 2, so we gave him the shot and he stepped up and did everything we asked.”

The Crusaders had beaten the Explorers 6-5 on May 1 in Belleville. Head coach Randy Wells was hoping they could replicate that success on Wednesday, but it wasn’t the case. The experience of Marquette shone through.

“We snuck one out on them earlier this year and we knew they were going to be out to get us and after that first inning I thought we could have gotten out of it if we played the wind a little better, but for a young freshman (Peyton Whitehead) to not let that bother him and not fold was an outstanding job,” Wells said.

Marquette’s Zach Weinman led off the first with a walk and moved to third on a Brady McAfee double. It was another senior in Konnor Morrissey smacking a double to score Weinman and McAfee and stake the Explorers to a quick 2-0 lead.

Althoff dwindled it to 2-1 in the fourth on a leadoff double from Jack Ysursa and a RBI single by Gavin Strieker, but Marquette responded immediately.

In the home half of the fourth Nick Messinger took advantage of a Crusader error to score and make it 3-1.

Althoff cut it back to 3-2 in the sixth, but the Explorers answered again.

Weinman had a 2-run single and McAfee smoked a 2-run double in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 7-2.

“The seniors, I challenged them and they stepped up,” Fahnestock said. “Konnor Morrissey in the four spot came through (in the first). It was great and I’m very, very proud of them… They did a great job. They stepped up and responded. It’s their season. We’re going to go as far as we want to go. It’s up to them how far we want to go.”

McAfee’s double in the sixth was a scorcher to third that went off the face of Ysursa at third. He was down for awhile and had to leave the game, but Wells believes he will be OK.

The top of the seventh included more craziness. Neel got two outs, but then walked Josh Krneta and had to leave the game as he neared his pitch count limit. Nick Hemann entered in relief, but before he could face a batter the lights went out on the field. It was 9 p.m. when it went dark and it took until 9:18 for them to warm up and come on again.

“I knew what happened right away,” Wells said with a chuckle. “It’s the park, they set them on a timer and I knew right away they’d be good at getting them back on. It’s just another day in high school baseball.”

When the lights came back on a dropped fly ball by the Explorers led to Althoff’s third run, but then they buckled down and secured the win. Now it’s on to Gillespie and Fahnestock believes they are up for the challenge.

“They’re going to be a good ball club,” he said. “Everybody is going to show up to play and we’ve got (Luke) Simmons going and I think it’s a good matchup.”

CLASS 2A ALTHOFF REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

MARQUETTE 7, ALTHOFF 3

CRUSADERS 000 101 1 — 3 5 2

EXPLORERS 200 104 0 — 7 9 1

EXPLORERS (21-10) — Zach Weinman 1-3 BB SB 2 RBIs, Brady McAfee 2-4 2 2Bs SB 2 RBIs, Liam Maher 1-2 2 BBs, Konnor Morrissey 2-3 2B BB 2 RBIs, Ethan Kopsie 1-2 2B BB, Nick Messinger 1-3, Adam Harrison 1-3 SB.

WP — Mike Neel 6.2IP 7K 3BB 5H 3R 2ER

Nick Hemann 0.1IP 0K 0BB 0H 0R 0ER

CRUSADERS (8-15) — Connor Sheehan 1-4 3B, Jack Ysursa 2-3 2 2Bs, Matt Schroeder 0-1 BB SAC RBI, Gavin Strieker 2-3 RBI.

LP — Peyton Whitehead 5.2IP 6K 5BB 9H 7R 6ER

Anthony Dauphin 0.1IP 0K 2BB 0H 0R 0ER