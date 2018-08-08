BASEBALL: Moving up

Spanberger

Former Granite City High and University of Arkansas baseball standout Chad Spanberger has been promoted to the Toronto Blue Jays' Class A-Advanced affiliate in Dunedin, Fla., after playing less than two weeks at their Class A affiliate in Lansing, Mich.

Spanberger has played two games with the Dunedin Blue Jays and has two hits with an RBI.

Dunedin is the Blue Jays' spring training facility. The Canadian franchise has been training there since its inception in 1977.

Spanberger played 92 games with the Colorado Rockies' Class A affiliate in Asheville, N.C., before getting traded to Toronto on July 26. He was hitting. 315 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs and earned an South Atlantic League All-Star selection with the Asheville Tourists before getting traded to the Blue Jays.

Spanberger then played nine games with the Lansing Lugnuts and hit .278 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Spanberger, a 2014 GCHS graduate, was drafted by the Rockies in the sixth round in 2017 after an outstanding college career at the University of Arkansas. After getting drafted, Spanberger played with Colorado's Rookie League affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo., and batted .294 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs.

