BASEBALL: Music City-bound

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Charlie Erler (right) signs to play baseball at Lipscomb University on Feb. 23 at the AHS conference room. Joining Erler are his parents, Greg and Paula.

Before last summer, Charlie Erler had never heard of Lipscomb University.

Next year, the Alton senior will be pitching for the NCAA Division I school in Nashville, Tenn.

Erler signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Bisons on Feb. 23 at the AHS conference room with many of his family members and friends in attendance.

“I'm excited,” Erler said. “It's a really good school. It sort of came out of nowhere this summer. I haven't really heard of them. I pitched against a team that's a couple of minutes from there and their coach contacted me a week later. I went down and took a visit and I was really impressed with their campus. I connected with their pitching coach really well.”

Erler will join a Lipscomb program that has won two Atlantic Sun Conference titles and made two NCAA tournament appearances. The Bisons finished 28-28 last year and have won 365 games in their 14 seasons at the NCAA Division I level. Lipscomb, coached by Jeff Forehand, began its '18 season on Feb. 16.

“I'll do what I'll normally do,” Erler said. “I'll try to have the dominant mentality and see where it will take me.”

Lipscomb won the conference tournament title in 2008 and 2015 and competed in the national tournament both years. The Bisons won a school-record 39 games in '15.

Erler had considered schools such as Morehead State and Northwestern before he became interested in Lipscomb during the summer. He has visited the Nashville school twice.

“Whenever they came up, I did my research and I was beyond impressed with them,” said Erler, who plans to major in engineering.

Erler has been playing baseball since he was 3. He also plays for the Collinsville Extreme select baseball team during the summer.

The Alton senior said 18 and under Extreme coach Chris Fair has been helpful to him during his baseball career.

“I've known him since I was 8, I think,” said Erler, who joined the Extreme during the fall of his freshman year at AHS. “He's been just as influential, if not more influential, than any other coach I’ve had. He's an amazing guy and he has given me a lot of great opportunities this summer to perform at a high level.”

Erler is returning for his third varsity season with the Alton baseball team this spring. Last year, he finished 3-5 on the mound after going 2-0 the year before. He had wins over Carbondale, McCluer North and the St. Louis Patriots in ‘17.

Erler helped the Redbirds finish 17-16 and reach the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals last spring.

“We're still young, but there are a lot of talented guys on the team,” Erler said.

Alton coach Todd Haug said he's pleased that Erler is continuing his baseball career in the collegiate level.

“I really do remember Charlie showing up on campus as a freshman as it was like yesterday,” he said. “A lot has transpired in his four years here at Alton High. I hope he feels like he made the most of his time here. We still have a little bit of business to take care of. But I think it's a great opportunity for us to reflect upon what it took to get him here.”