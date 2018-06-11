BASEBALL: Needham becomes a Wildcat

Granite City senior Hunter Needham recently announced that he will continue his baseball career at Culver-Stockton College, an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Canton, Mo., next year.

Needham will join a Culver-Stockton team that finished 16-28 this spring and is coached by Kevin Kocks.

An outfielder, Needham played with the Granite City baseball team all four years. He hit .262 with a career-high 10 RBIs this spring.