BASEBALL: Needham becomes a Wildcat

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Hunter Needham announced that he will play baseball at Culver-Stockton College next year. Needham is flanked with family members and Granite City athletics director John Moad.

Granite City senior Hunter Needham recently announced that he will continue his baseball career at Culver-Stockton College, an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Canton, Mo., next year.

Needham will join a Culver-Stockton team that finished 16-28 this spring and is coached by Kevin Kocks.

An outfielder, Needham played with the Granite City baseball team all four years. He hit .262 with a career-high 10 RBIs this spring.