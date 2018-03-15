BASEBALL: Oilers earn bragging rights over Shells

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

WOOD RIVER — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers have earned a little bragging rights over their crosstown rival Roxana.

On Thursday at Norris Dorsey Field in Wood River, the Oilers defeated the Shells 8-4, following up a 6-4 win in 9 innings during the Class 2A Althoff Regionals last season in their previous meeting. Those numbers loom large in the longtime rivalry.

The win helped EA-WR improve to 1-1, while Roxana had its season opener Thursday, dipping to 0-1.

A strong first inning was enough to steer the Oilers to victory. After starting pitcher Zaide Wilson pitched out of trouble in the top of the first inning, EA-WR exploded in the home half.

The Oilers sent 12 batters to the dish, banged out 5 hits and scratched across 7 runs. Wilson helped himself out with a RBI hit, Zack Wells had an RBI and Ashton Murray smacked a 2-run single to highlight the inning.

Roxana wasn’t able to get to Wilson until the third. Logan Presley tagged a leadoff triple into left center and scored on a RBI groundout by Brayden Davis.

The Shells sliced it to 7-2 in the fourth, taking advantage of a couple of EA-WR errors. The Oilers took them out of a great situation in the fifth when catcher Christian Bertoletti tattooed a ball deep into left center, but Wells hit cutoff man Tyler Hamby who cut down Bertoletti trying for third with a perfect relay throw.

Roxana tacked on 2 more in the sixth to whittle it to 7-4. Tyler Svoboda singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Griffen Brock, who reached on fielder’s choice, scored the other run when freshman Gavin Huffman poked a RBI single through the middle of the infield.

EA-WR plated an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth though. Murray reached on an error, stole second and scored on an outfield error after Gage Booten’s single to elevate the lead to 8-4, which held up as the final.

Jake Wells relieved Wilson in the seventh and pitched around a leadoff walk to Presley and a 1-out single by Davis to keep the Shells off the scoreboard.

Next up for Roxana are 2 games at Jerseyville on Saturday at 10 a.m. vs. the host Panthers and at noon against Gibault. EA-WR returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday at home with a doubleheader against Wesclin.

EA-WR 8, ROXANA 4

SHELLS 001 102 0 — 4 6 5

OILERS 700 001 X — 8 7 2

OILERS (1-1) — Ashton Murray 2-3 SB 2 RBIs, Gage Booten 2-3 BB, Tyler Hamby 1-4, Zaide Wilson 1-3 BB RBI, Lukas Westbrook 0-1 3 BBs, Hunter Hall 1-4, Zack Wells 0-3 RBI.

WP — Wilson 6.0IP 6K 4BB 5H 4R 3ER

Jake Wells 1.0IP 1K 1BB 1H 0R 0ER

SHELLS (0-1) — Logan Presley 1-1 2 BBs 3B, Christian Bertoletti 1-2 BB 2B, Brayden Davis 2-4 RBI, Will Moore 0-0 BB, Tyler Svoboda 1-3, Weston Renaud 0-1 BB, Gavin Huffman 1-3 RBI.

LP — Presley 2.0IP 1K 2BB 5H 7R 7ER

Brad Motte 3.2IP 1K 3BB 2H 1R 0ER

Jacob Acker 0.1IP 1K 0BB 0H 0R 0ER

× Kyle Duncan 3-15-18 EA-WR head coach Kyle Duncan talks about the hot start for the Oilers with a 7-run first inning and eventual 8-4 win over rival Roxana on Thursday at Norris Dorsey Field.

× Zaide Wilson 3-15-18 EA-WR starting pitcher Zaide Wilson talks about his outing and the importance of beating crosstown rival Roxana on Thursday at home.