BASEBALL: Oilers slip by Shells in 9 innings

ROXANA — East Alton-Wood River head coach Kyle Duncan is about to become a first-time father. On Monday his Oilers gave him an early baby shower gift.

EA-WR defeated the crosstown rival Roxana Shells 6-4 in 9 innings in Roxana during the play-in game of the Class 2A Althoff Regional.

With the win the Oilers moved to 9-21 on the season, while the Shells closed their campaign at 10-18. It was the first time EA-WR had beaten its No. 1 rival in 3 tries this season.

The Oilers advance to meet Gillespie at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the regional semifinals at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville.

“I won’t even be there Wednesday,” Duncan said with a smile. “My son is going to be born that day. It’s going to be interesting.”

EA-WR led 3-0 after 3 1/2 innings and then 4-2 after 5 1/2 innings before Roxana knotted it at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth to force extras.

Duncan gave a lot of credit to Roxana for continuing to fight back.

“I think both teams played really well, did the little things right,” Duncan said. “In high school baseball there’s going to be mistakes, but overall they played really well. We kind of battled back, gave up the lead and went into extras and then the kids, instead of rolling over they kept fighting through.”

The Shells had won 4 straight entering Monday and third-year Roxana head coach Scott Harper was glad to see his squad go down scrapping. It ended a roller coaster campaign for the Shells, which included an 8-game skid in the middle of the season.

“It took a lot for us to get it back,” Harper said. “When they got that third run it made it a little tougher, but I thought our guys kept competing. We had the bases loaded (in the fourth) and we only got one and that was a key spot. If we could have just found one more out of that we really had momentum swinging back our way. The second and third time around, (Jamie) Roustio was throwing well, but we were starting to measure things up and had a chance.”

EA-WR put together its winning push in the ninth despite not having a hit in the frame. Gage Booten coaxed a leadoff walk and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Zaide Wilson. After Roxana picked up the second out of the inning, relief pitcher Weston Renaud plunked Hunter Hall in the head.

That set up an error by the Shells which allowed courtesy runner J.K. Wells to score and push it to 5-4. Roxana then chose to intentionally pass Jared Liley to load the bases and set up the force out at any base, but Renaud walked Ashton Murray to force home Hall to make it 6-4.

The pair of insurance runs were enough for Oiler reliever Zack Wells to close it out. Wells pitched the final 2.1 innings in relief of Roustio. He pitched around a pair of hits in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win.

Wells said the pair of EA-WR runs in the top of the ninth made for a nice cushion.

“That helped a lot,” Wells said. “It made me realize I had a little cushion and I don’t have to bear down as much.”

Wells said he’s comfortable coming in late in games.

“I feel I do better when I close,” he said. “I have something to work for.”

Duncan thought Wells did a good job relieving a nice effort by Roustio.

“He’s actually been in the closer role the last couple of games of the season and he came in and got the win for us today,” Duncan said. “He’s been doing really well for us.”

Roustio did well early on for the Oilers.

EA-WR picked up its first run off of a RBI double from Wilson in the third and then tacked on two more in the fourth on a wild pitch and a RBI base knock by Dante Willeford to take a 3-0 lead.

It set up Roustio’s best inning in the bottom of the fourth. Roxana made a big push with Logan Presley leading off with a hit, moving to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a RBI hit from Brayden Davis to cut it to 3-1.

The Shells then got a double from Sam Mosby and an infield hit by Drew Ratliff to load the bases with nobody out. Roustio answered by striking out Riley Ripper and inducing a double play ball off the bat of Renaud to get out of the jam.

It was a big momentum shift for the Oilers.

“That was my defense coming up behind me,” Roustio said. “That double play was huge… I was pitching deep into counts and pitching to contact. I wasn’t trying to strike people out, just putting it in play and letting my defense field.”

A sacrifice fly by Presley in the fifth gave Roxana its second run to cut it to 3-2, but EA-WR answered in the top of the sixth again.

Jared Liley reached on an error to lead things off and a couple more hiccups in the field by the Shells let him come around to score and make it 4-2.

A one-out double by Ratliff led to a RBI single from Renaud in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-3. Renaud then scored on an Oiler error to knot it 4-4, which is how it stayed into the ninth.

Roxana starting pitcher Zach Golenor’s efforts were squandered in the loss. He went 7 innings, fanning 7, divvying out 2 intentional walks, scattering 9 hits and allowing 4 runs, but only 2 earned.

Golenor is part of a 9-man senior class that played their last game for the Shells on Monday. Harper got them as sophomores when he took over the program and they will be sorely missed.

“They work hard and that’s what they’re supposed to do as seniors, representing the program,” Harper said. “That’s what we told them in the huddle, they’ve led by example and they’re now passing the baton to the next group. They keep that Shell pride going.”

The Oilers get one more shot and beating their rivals for the first time on the season is a big confidence booster. They draw Gillespie, which beat them 8-6 on April 27 at home and think they have a shot to win again.

“They’re a good ball club and have a couple good pitchers, but I think they’re very beatable if we play to the best of our ability,” Duncan said. “I think it’s anybody’s ball game if just go out there and play well.”

EA-WR and the Miners will square off following the 4 p.m. game between top-seeded Marquette Catholic and host Althoff. The Crusaders bested Dupo 8-4 on Monday to advance to face the Explorers.

CLASS 2A ALTHOFF REGIONAL

(Play-in game at Roxana)

EA-WR 6, ROXANA 4, 9 INNINGS

EA-WR 001 201 002 — 6 9 3

ROXANA 000 112 000 — 4 11 5

OILERS (9-21) — Greg Booten 1-3 BB, Zaide Wilson 1-3 2B IBB SAC RBI, Hunter Hall 1-4 HBP SB, Christian Hunter 3-5, Jared Liley 1-4 IBB, Ashton Murray 1-4 BB RBI, Dante Willeford 1-5 2B RBI.

WP — Zack Wells 2.1IP 2K 1BB 3H 0R 0ER

Jamie Roustio 6.2IP 7K 2BB 8H 4R 3ER

SHELLS (10-18) — Logan Presley 2-3 BB SAC RBI, Brayden Davis 1-4 BB SB RBI, Sam Mosby 1-4 2B, Drew Ratliff 3-4 2B SB, Weston Renaud 2-4 SB RBI, Tyler Svoboda 2-3.

LP — Renaud 2.0IP 2K 3BB 0H 2R 0ER

Zach Golenor 7.0IP 7K 2BB 9H 4R 2ER