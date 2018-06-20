BASEBALL: Pitch perfect

Photo courtesy of John A. Logan College Photo by Bill Roseberry

Trey Riley will be embarking on a new career.

The 2016 Edwardsville High graduate was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Atlanta Braves on June 5. He was the 142nd pick of the draft.

Riley pitched for John A. Logan College this spring as a sophomore in college and was the No. 2 prospect in Illinois, according to Baseball America.

He started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State University but transferred to John A. Logan in Carterville for his sophomore campaign and blossomed.

“I was really comfortable at John A. and you get the opportunity to go out there and really figure out who you are as a pitcher,” Riley said. “You throw bad one time you’re not on the shelf for two weeks because there are 10 other guys behind you. You go out there and you figure it out. That’s one thing I really liked. I’ve had a tremendous number of setbacks in my career, and I just keep getting through them and being successful.”

He has a four-pitch repertoire, including a fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball. His fastball touches 97 mph, but his slider is touted as his best pitch.

It was at John A. Logan that all of it came together and, according to Riley, there were multiple reasons for that.

“One thing that really clicked was that fastball command and being able to command my pitches and repeat my delivery,” he said. “It was mainly a mental thing. The mental side of the game is the biggest side of the game. I was really honed in on my mental visualization. I visualized myself having success out there and taking that and translating it to the physical aspect of the game. That was a real big thing with my success.”

Riley follows in his father’s footsteps by being drafted. P.J. Riley, a 1985 EHS grad, was selected by the Houston Astros in the 15th round of the 1989 MLB Draft. The situation has created a little family rivalry.

“I gave him some crap when it happened,” Riley said, laughing. “I said, ‘Hey, I went higher than you, man.’ I was just messing with him and we all laughed.

“I’m ready to show him now and hopefully surpass him in what he did in his career, and that’s what he hopes as well.”

Riley is the first Tiger drafted since Dane Opel went in the 41st round of the ‘09 draft to the Washington Nationals and the third-highest draft pick ever for an Edwardsville alum. Dave Crouthers was selected in the third round of the ‘98 draft by the Baltimore Orioles and Nathan Culp was taken in the fourth round of the ‘06 draft by the San Diego Padres.

“That’s awesome, representing the 618,” Riley said.

Riley understands none of this means he’s made it. Crouthers, Culp, and his father never played at the MLB level. Former EHS players like Jason Boyd (eighth round), Mark Little (eighth round) and Justin Hampson (28th round) made it to The Show.

“The work has just now begun,” he said. “Everything in the past helped me get here, but that’s all in the past now and I’m only looking forward to the future.”

Riley was planning to transfer to Missouri State University next season, where he would have joined EHS and John A. Logan teammate Collin Clayton. Clayton recently announced he would play for Missouri State after two seasons with the Vols.

Instead, Riley went to a mini camp in Orlando, Fla., at the Braves’ spring training facility right after he was drafted. He has now reported to Danville, Va., to Atlanta’s short-season A league affiliate, which began its season on Tuesday.

Trey Riley statistics

2015 at EHS — 5-1 2.31ERA 30.3IP 37K 23BB

2016 at EHS — 2-3 3.59ERA 27.1IP 32K 17BB

2017 at Oklahoma State — 0-0 45.00ERA 1.0IP 2K 3BB

2018 at John A. Logan — 6-2 1.85ERA 77.2IP 117K 32BB

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter