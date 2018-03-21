BASEBALL: Purple power

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial senior Geoff Withers (center) signed to play baseball for McKendree University on March 16. Withers is flanked by his mother Stephanie (left) and father Jason (right).

A day after helping the Civic Memorial baseball team pull off a season-opening victory over Belleville East, Geoff Withers has figured out his college plans.

The CM senior signed a letter of intent to play baseball for McKendree University, a Division II school in Lebanon, for the 2019 season, on March 16.

Withers will join a McKendree program that won 13 games last year. The Bearcats are coached by Danny Jackson, who took over duties in May 2016.

Withers earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors as pitcher last spring after going 7-3 with a 2.59 earned run average. He helped the Eagles finish 28-11 and reach the Class 3A Salem Sectional finals.

Withers was the winning pitcher in the Eagles' 5-1 season-opening win over Belleville East at SIUE on March 15, striking out 10 and walking two in six innings of work.

Withers also played with the CM boys basketball team this winter. He helped the Bethalto school finish 18-11.