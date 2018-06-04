BASEBALL: Rain can’t dampen Alton alumni game

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Chris Scoggins, a 2006 AHS grad, makes a play at shortstop for the red team on June 2 at the Alton High field for the inaugural Alton Redbird Alumni Baseball Game. Rain washed the game out after two innings, but the event was still a successful fundraiser for the AHS baseball program in its first year.

Rain might have washed out the inaugural Alton High alumni baseball game after just two innings on June 2, but it couldn’t dampen the success and support for the event.

Joe Roderick, a 2003 AHS grad, got the idea for the fundraiser for the Redbird baseball program after seeing the success of local alumni football games. His efforts developed a product with enough sponsorship to allow alumnus to play for free while receiving a new uniform and hat. It was welcomed with open arms.

“Pretty much every person who said they were going to play is out here today,” Roderick said. “Seeing all the parents and families out here is really cool, too. Back when we played we were 17, 18 years old and now we’re out here in our 30s and our kids are getting to watch us play baseball for the first time, so that’s pretty cool.”

There were 44 players, an equipment manager and 3 AHS head coaches on hand for the festivities. Pig on a Wing provided a food truck to feed the large crowd. There was also a Kona Ice truck there for kids and a silent auction, which was moved to the after party at Mac’s Time Out Lounge.

Even though rain shortened the game, the event was still able to raise money for the program in its first year.

“The rainout, that’s baseball, but way more came out of this to get this many people together,” Alton High principal Mike Bellm said. Bellm coached the AHS baseball program from 1994-2006. “To have the parents here; the players are just as interested in seeing the parents who were always with us and so am I. For the community to get behind us, this should springboard us into next year and that’s a credit to Joe and the guys traveling in just to make this a special event.”

It was fitting that the first run of the game was made by the program’s all-time leader in runs scored, Jeremy Bond. A 2002 graduate of AHS, Bond scored 157 runs in his three varsity seasons with the Birds. He made a trip from Indiana to be a part of the alumni game.

“Those 90 feet are a little further, but it was fun,” Bond said laughing. “Having someone drive me in that I played with (Mark Cannon) was even better.”

Bond’s red team — which included graduates from even years — led 5-0 after the two innings. Starting pitcher Andrew Johnson, a 2000 grad, was a big part of that, tossing two scoreless innings and adding a triple at the plate.

The oldest player in the game, 1991 grad Jason Harmon, got to have a little fun at the plate for the black squad.

“It was a blast and getting a hit made it even better,” Harmon said. “I don’t really know any of these guys since I’m the older one, but it was a good experience.”

That experience will continue with Roderick committed to keep it going and alumni and coaches on board to participate.

“The event itself is a step in the right direction,” said Scott Harper, who coached the Redbirds in 2007 and 2008. “I think enough guys will want that. There have been 4 or 5 guys today who just came to watch and have said they’re going to play next year. I think it’s going to gain momentum.”

ROSTERS

RED TEAM

Mark Cannon (2000)

Andrew Johnson (2000)

Jeremy Bond (2002)

Nate Towse (2002)

Brian Estes (2004)

Nick Pichee (2004)

Chris Scoggins (2004)

Chris Campbell (2006)

Cody Fry (2006)

Matt Scoggins (2006)

Josh Watson (2006)

A.J. Pfeifer (2008)

Brent Phelps (2008)

Randall Pichee (2008)

Jordan Bodenbach (2012)

Tanner Miles (2012)

Seth Boschert (2016)

Devin Colley (2016)

Jacob Kanallakan (2016)

Jake St. Peters (2016)

COACHES

Scott Harper (2007-08)

Todd Haug (2009-present)

EQUIPMENT MANAGER

Larry Nickel (1991)

BLACK TEAM

Jason Harmon (1991)

Mike Springman (1997)

Jimmy Bertoletti (2001)

Matt Dorner (2001)

A.J. Anderson (2003)

Timmy Gillette (2003)

Joe Roderick (2003)

Steve Stone (2003)

Jake Anderson (2005)

A.J. Baggio (2005)

Klint Dix (2005)

John Kozonasky (2005)

Chris Kreider (2005)

Chris Mendenhall (2005)

Adam Osborne (2005)

Olen Witcher (2005)

Jared Dooley (2009)

Matt Halliday (2013)

Austin Stilts (2013)

Ron Wisnasky (2013)

Drake Hampton (2015)

Jake Skrabacz (2015)

Steven Pattan (2017)

Noah Zumbaum (2017)

COACH

Mike Bellm (1994-2006)

ALUMNI GAME SUPPORT

“As long as I’m able to travel and do this, I’ll be here. When I got the date over the winter time I circled the date. It’s going to be exciting to come back to Alton and do this and see these guys year after year.” — Jeremy Bond, 2002

“It is very exciting to come back and get to meet people and one guy here (Jason Harmon) went to school with me. I got this brand new jersey and hat. If Joe Roderick keeps on doing it, I’ll be a part of it.” — Larry Nickel, 1991

“I enjoyed it a lot and would like to continue to be a part of it for sure. Baseball is kind of timeless. Everyone is always open to play.” — Devin Colley, 2016

“(Joe Roderick) did a real good job with this. He got a hold of us five, six months ago. I’d definitely like to see this keep going and coming back here and seeing some guys. Everyone is out here with smiles on their faces and it’s good to be out here and forget about everything and see your old friends.” — Drake Hampton, 2015

“The last time I played baseball was ‘91. Softball, last year, but it’s a little different. The new facility is unbelievable and just to be able to come out here is a blessing.” — Jason Harmon, 1991

“This will be an annual event. I feel getting 45 guys out here today this is going to be something year after year after year until we can’t anymore, but the nice thing about alumni games is there’s going to be a new class coming through every year.” — Joe Roderick, 2003