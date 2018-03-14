BASEBALL: Redbirds fall to Freeburg in season opener

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

EDWARDSVILLE — A 1 hour, 37 minute game in a baseball season opener isn’t too shabby. Unfortunately for the Alton Redbirds the results weren’t as rewarding.

Alton fell to Freeburg 2-1 on Wednesday at Roy E. Lee Field at SIUE to open the Prep Baseball Report Metro East Kickoff Classic. The showcase continues through Saturday in the metro east, featuring a plethora of good southern Illinois programs.

It was the season opener for the Redbirds and the Midgets on Wednesday and both sides played pretty crisp for a first game. It was a scoreless affair going into the fifth inning before Freeburg scratched across a run.

AHS starter Charlie Erler, who is signed with Lipscomb University, looked sharp, holding the Midgets hitless through 4 innings.

A 2-out, infield single by Freeburg’s Carson Smith in the fifth jump started things for the Midgets. Smith moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Ryan Schaller to make it 1-0 in favor of Freeburg. Jack Lugge added a third consecutive hit to end Erler’s afternoon after 89 pitches and 8 strikeouts.

Alton junior Zack Knight came on in relief of Erler and it was Ben Mossman’s diving catch in center field ending the threat by the Midgets.

It wasn’t until the seventh that the Birds answered. Junior Robby Taul flared a leadoff double into short right field that plopped in the grass between the second baseman and right fielder. Brandon Droste then successfully sacrificed him to third and Adam Stilts grounded out to drive him in and knot the game at 1-1.

Freeburg came right back though. No. 9 hitter Tommy Speranzi reached on an error to lead things off and immediately stole second base to go into scoring position. Knight intentionally walked Carson Smith to set up the force out, but when Schaller grounded out to move the runners up, he had to intentionally pass Lugge to load the bases and set up the force again. Brady Schnitz then drew a walk to force home Speranzi for the game winner.

Erler had pitched out of trouble in the second and fourth with strikeouts to end the innings and leave Midgets stranded on base.

The Birds threatened in the second and fourth also. Riley Phillips doubled in the second, but was stranded on second base. In the fourth it was a double by Taul with one out and then a steal of third base, but he was stranded there.

Freeburg starter Travis Bergkeotter and reliever Brant Bowen combined to walk no one in the season-opening win, while AHS walked 6, but 3 were intentional.

Alton returns to action vs. Carbondale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget as part of the PBR Classic.

FREEBURG 2, ALTON 1

REDBIRDS 000 000 01 — 1 5 3

MIDGETS 000 010 01 — 2 4 0

REDBIRDS (0-1) — Robby Taul 2-3 2 2Bs SB, Brandon Droste 0-2 SAC, Adam Stilts 0-3 RBI, Riley Phillips 2-3 2B, Charlie Erler 1-2.

LP — Zack Knight 2.1IP 2K 3BB 1H 1R 0ER

Erler 4.2IP 8K 3BB 3H 1R 1ER

MIDGETS (1-0) — Carson Smith 1-2 BB IBB SB, Ryan Schaller 1-4 RBI, Jack Lugge 1-3 IBB, Brady Schnitz 0-3 BB RBI, Owen Smith 0-2 IBB, Payton Benkendorf 1-2 BB.

WP — Brant Bowen 2.0IP 3K 0BB 2H 1R 1ER

Travis Bergkeotter 5.0IP 4K 0BB 3H 0R 0ER

× Todd Haug 3-14-18 Alton head coach Todd Haug discusses the Redbirds' play in a 2-1 loss to Freeburg to open the season on Wednesday at Roy E. Lee Field at SIUE.