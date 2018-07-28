BASEBALL: Reitz amuses American Legion faithful

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ken Reitz talks with a crowd at the Alton High auditorium on Friday as part of a hot stove event to kick off the American Legion senior state tournament at AHS. The tournament started Saturday and continues through Tuesday.

Former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ken Reitz visited Alton High School on Friday to help kick off the American Legion senior state tournament and he didn’t disappoint.

The hot stove event at the AHS auditorium helped introduce the six teams — host Alton Post 126, Elgin Post 57, Newton Post 20, Mount Prospect Post 525, Milan Post 569 and Danville Post 210 — to the state tournament that began on Saturday and continues through Tuesday at the Alton baseball field.

The opening day of the tournament today began with Newton beating Elgin, 6-1, followed by Mount Prospect winning 3-0 over Milan and Danville defeating host Alton 3-0 in the finale. Post 126 is back in action at 11 a.m. Sunday against Milan in an elimination game. Newton meets Mount Prospect at 2 p.m. and Danville squares off with Elgin at 5 p.m.

Friday was all about Reitz entertaining the Legion faithful though.

Reitz played in the Major Leagues from 1972-82, winning a gold glove and earning an all-star nod while playing with the Cardinals. He played for St. Louis from ‘72-75 and again from ‘77-80. Reitz also played a season each for his hometown San Francisco Giants, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He wowed the audience of personal stories of playing with and against Hall of Famers like Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell and Ryne Sandberg.

One of his favorite stories was how he received his nickname “Zamboni.”

“It came from Mike Shannon,” Reitz said. “He said I sucked up ground balls like the Zamboni sucked up the water. It’s a very cool thing, because when I go to the ballpark now people don’t call me Ken, they call me Zamboni. That’s the biggest honor you could have. I get a kick out of it.”

Defense was a key part of his game. He finished his career with a .970 fielding percentage, higher than the .946 he posted in his Gold Glove year of 1975.

During the question and answer portion of the evening, Post 126 shortstop Jayce Maag asked Reitz how he reacted to making errors. Reitz responded by telling the story of how he made a pair of errors during one inning on an occasion. In between innings he went to the clubhouse, doused his glove in lighter fluid and set it on fire.

The night was filled with quirky anecdotes like that one.

“My first game (in the majors) in the seventh inning I get a hit and I’m on second and there’s a base hit,” Reitz said. “Tim McCarver is catching for the Expos and the ball and I got there at the same time, so I ran him over. He dropped the ball and got up and pushed me, so I pushed him back. I thought to myself ‘This is Tim McCarver I’m pushing.’ We’re the best of friends now.”

Defense was his game, Reitz only hit 68 homers during his career, but one he hit on Sept. 11, 1974 was pretty memorable. The Cardinals defeated the Mets 4-3 that night in a game that went a whopping 25 innings. It lasted 7 hours, 4 minutes. It’s tied for the second longest game in MLB history in terms of innings played.

New York pitcher Jerry Koosman was twirling a dandy on the mound, up 3-1 with two outs in the ninth, when Reitz walloped a two-run bomb to knot it at 3-3. When it was all said and done Reitz played the entire game, logging 11 plate appearances and going 4-for-10.

“We had 18 hits in that game and the home run was the only extra base hit we had,” he said.

Reitz is still involved in baseball today. He was a coach for the champion United States team in the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

This season he filled in at the big league level for the first two games of the season with the Giants while a coach was out. He was in charge of the defense and they went 2-0 in his short tenure. On opening day with San Francisco up 1-0 in the ninth, he overrode manager Bruce Bochy while positioning shortstop Brandon Crawford, who fielded the final out.

“Bruce says, ‘We need to move Brandon Crawford on the other side of second,’” Reitz said. “I said, ‘No, every ground ball has been going to the shortstop.’ I pay attention and it was a grounder to short, game over. Bruce gave me a big hug and about break my nose… It was fun just for those two days and to make the call on defense over the manager who has won three World Series.”

Zamboni’s still got it.