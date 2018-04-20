BASEBALL: Roxana’s field of dreams

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

ROXANA — The long awaited official unveiling of the new Roxana baseball field happened on April 19.

Unfortunately for the Shells they lost 4-2 to crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River, but it couldn’t dampen the day for the dignitaries, former coaches and alumni who came to get a glimpse of the refurbished facility.

“I can remember when I played here, Bo Collins, even Mark Briggs, there were 2 benches and a long backstop and lots of open spaces,” former Roxana head coach Joe Huff reminisced. “It’s a beautiful place now. They’ve done a lot of work and got it looking great. It’s a time when it’s difficult to get funding for facilities, so a big shout out to the school board, Scott Harper for getting the Baseball Tomorrow Fund and the administration for supporting it.”

Huff guided the RHS baseball program from 1984-2004 and is the all-time leader with 293 wins. He threw out the first pitch after Roxana superintendent Debra Kreutztrager led a ribbon cutting at home plate.

“I tried to throw it up there,” Huff said laughingly.

“I figured I’d hurt something, so I thought, ‘I’ll just go out there and cold turkey it.’ I do play catch with my grandsons down in Texas.”

Huff was one of many in awe of the new field. From the new dugouts and backstop, to the stands, which include some stadium seating, a press box, a standalone concession area with bathrooms and even a concrete concourse area, it’s completely different from the former field.

“Now a passed ball isn’t instant second base,” EA-WR head coach Kyle Duncan said. “They’ve done everything right, dotted their Is and crossed their Ts. I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for Roxana. They’ve done a great thing here and the field looks great.”

Twice the dedication ceremonies were postponed due to rain. The Shells had 2 games on the field prior to the ribbon cutting, a 19-0 loss to Staunton and 22-1 loss to Southwestern before falling to the Oilers on the new field.

Roxana head coach Scott Harper said there’s a learning curve.

“It was hard to imagine how it was going to play here because it is so different from what we’ve had and what we’re used to,” Harper said. “It’s tough because we have to get used to the playing surface, too. With the weather and not getting to practice out here either, it’s a challenge, but we’re getting there.”

The Shells were 2-8 after the loss to EA-WR. The Oilers moved to 6-7-1 with the win.

It was announced in September of 2016 that Roxana had been awarded a grant for $81,909 from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, a joint initiative between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. On Nov. 15, 2016 the Roxana School Board approved even more upgrades to accompany the grant.

“A lot of people put in a lot of time to get this, so I can’t take all the credit,” Harper said. “It was a long time coming and a nice ceremony. I appreciate the things the district has done to step up and make the experience for everyone really nice.”

The players appreciate what they’ve been given, too.

“It’s even fun to take care of it now,” senior Logan Presley said. “It might sound funny to say it’s fun to put a tarp on it, but it makes us feel like we’re a college team. It makes us feel better about our program. The backstop isn’t 90 feet away, the dugouts are closer. Everything is different.”