BASEBALL: Spanberger becomes an all-star

So far, Chad Spanberger's first season with the Asheville Tourists is off to a blazing start.

After two months, the Granite City graduate is the top hitter for the Colorado Rockies' Class A affiliate in Asheville, N.C., batting .330 with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 63 hits, 26 extra-base hits, 119 total bases and a .623 slugging percentage.

His efforts earned Spanberger a spot on the South Atlantic League All-Star Game on June 19 in Greensboro, N.C.

Spanberger was selected to start at first base for the Southern Division squad. He joined Casey Golden and Bret Boswell as the only Asheville representatives in the mid-summer classic.

Spanberger joined the Tourists this year after playing for the Rockies' Pioneer League affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo., last year. He was selected by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.