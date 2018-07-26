BASEBALL: Spanberger dealt to Blue Jays

× Expand Submitted photo Chad Spanberger, a 2014 Granite City High grad, was traded from the Colorado Rockies organization to to the Toronto Blue Jays organization on Wednesday. The standout first baseman reports to Toronto's Class-A affiliate in Lansing, Mich. on Friday.

Chad Spanberger was surprisingly pulled from his game Wednesday with the Asheville Tourists in the second inning.

The reason, the former Granite City standout and 2017 sixth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies out of Arkansas, was part of a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Spanberger was part of a deal for former St. Louis Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound left-handed-hitting first baseman was traded along with Double-A outfielder Forrest Wall, a player to be named later and cash to the Blue Jays.

Spanberger, 22, was having a monster season for Asheville, the Rockies’ Low-A affiliate. He’s hitting .315, with a .363 on-base percentage, .579 slugging and .942 OPS with 22 homers, 75 RBIs and 16 steals in 92 games.

One of the highlights of the season was when he won the Home Run Derby at the South Atlantic all-star game. Spanberger has been hitting since he started his pro career last summer.

In just 60 games with the rookie short-season club in Grand Junction, Colo., last season, he hit .294 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs.

Oh inked a one-year deal with the Blue Jays in the offseason after the Cardinals didn’t resign him. In 48 appearances, the righty reliever has a 4-3 record with a 2.68 ERA and a pair of saves.

The 36-year-old Korean pitcher was 7-9 with 39 saves in two seasons with St. Louis from 2016-17.

Spanberger will now report to Toronto’s Class-A affiliate, the Lansing Lugnuts in Michigan, on Friday.

