BASEBALL: Spanberger gets picked by Rockies in MLB Draft

Submitted photo Granite City graduate Chad Spanberger connects on a pitch for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the sixth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

After enjoying his best season with the University of Arkansas baseball team this spring, Chad Spanberger will continue his baseball career to the next level.

The Granite City graduate was taken in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday, when he was selected in the sixth round, No. 176 overall, by the Colorado Rockies.

Spanberger will be the third player from Granite City to play professional baseball, joining Jake DePew and Cody Daily. DePew is currently playing in the Boston Red Sox organization and Daily is playing in the Chicago White Sox organization.

“I'm excited I'll get a chance to play pro ball,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger also became the second Arkansas player to be selected in this year's draft. Pitcher Trevor Stephan was picked by the New York Yankees in the third round.

“Coming into the season, I was trying to focus on playing and not really on the draft too much,” Spanberger said. “But once the season got over, you're like, 'OK, it's time for the draft.' You just hang out and hopefully, you get your name called.”

Spanberger watched the MLB Draft at his Granite City home with his mother, Christina.

“She was pretty happy about it,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger, who completed his junior season at Arkansas this spring, hit .305 with 13 doubles, one triple, a team-high 20 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Razorbacks this season. He set a single-game record in the SEC Tournament on May 25, when he went 3 for 4 with three home runs and seven RBIs against Auburn. He finished tournament play with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 26 total bases and a .421 batting average and earned tournament MVP honors.

Spanberger also helped the Razorbacks to a 45-19 record. Arkansas lost to LSU on May 27 in the SEC tournament championship game and had its season ended on June 5 with a 3-2 loss to Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional title game. A year ago, Arkansas was 26-29.

Spanberger, a left-handed hitter, hit .225 as a sophomore and .252 as a freshman. He finished his three-year Arkansas career with 26 home runs and 105 RBIs.

In his freshman year, Spanberger helped Arkansas advance to the College World Series. In front of a national television audience, he smacked a single against Missouri State in the first game of the NCAA Super Regionals at home.

The 21-year-old Spanberger graduated from Granite City in 2014. He had an outstanding baseball career for the Warriors, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors three times. He hit .417 with 37 walks, eight doubles, four triples, four home runs and 27 RBIs in his senior year.