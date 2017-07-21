BASEBALL: State bound Bears

HIGHLAND — The Metro East Bears ended a scalding Friday afternoon at Glik Park in Highland on a high note.

The Bears (36-8) had to play two games to beat host Highland Post 439, but ultimately won the Fifth Division championship.

Post 199/126 lost the first game 7-6 to Highland, forcing a second game to decide the Fifth Division. The Bears handily won game two, 14-4 in five innings to punch their ticket into the state tournament in Rantoul. They open the tourney at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against host Rantoul.

Post 439 had to claw its way back to play Metro East by beating Herrin on Thursday. It finishes the season at 18-13.

Last season Highland won the Fifth Division with Post 199/126 taking second. This year the tides turned.

Edwardsville High grad Dylan Burris is excited to be returning to another state tournament. After the Tigers took second place at the Class 4A state tournament in June, a little over a month later he’s headed back to state with the Bears.

“It’s a cool experience,” Burris said. “Not many people get to experience even one state tournament, let alone go twice in the same year, so it’s cool.”

Unfortunately Post 199/126 had to do it the hard way by playing two games to get its one win.

“We came out and (Highland) was just more ready to play than we were and we finally woke up in the second game and played like we usually play,” Burris said.

Bears’ starter Tyler Lewis was just what the doctor ordered in the second game on Friday. He stepped up and threw 94 pitches over five innings, scattering four hits, walking four and fanning five while allowing four runs, three earned.

“I just try to treat it like another game,” Lewis said. “I don’t try to treat it more special or overcompensate for anything, it’s just another baseball game.

“My fastball had good movement today. I really only had one pitch today. My curveball wasn’t near as effective as it usually is, so I really utilized my fastball.”

The Metro East offense assisted Lewis, too. Kade Burns smacked a one-out triple and scored on a throwing error in the first, which tied Highland 1-1 at the time. The Bears poured it on from there, scoring five times in the second, once in the third, three times in the fourth and four more times in the fifth to secure the short-game victory.

“I love it. When this lineup is hitting it’s just great as a pitcher because you know you have that much more freedom to make pitches and your comfortable on the mound,” Lewis said. “You don’t win ball games without run support.”

Roxana product Blake Vandiver paced the Bears in the second game, going 4-for-4 with a groundrule double, three singles and a pair of RBIs. On the day Vandiver had five hits in two games. He also stole two bags.

“The first game was rough for all of us, especially me, I came out a little flat,” Vandiver said. “I think we kind of took them a little lightly and they played that first game a lot harder than we did. They wanted it a lot more than us, but that second game we had to come out and really show them how we could play.”

In the first game Metro East fell behind 2-0 entering the bottom of the first, but answered right back to tie it 2-2. Burns and Joel Quirin coaxed back-to-back one-out walks and Vandiver and Corey Price followed with hits to put the Bears on the board.

An RBI single by Quirin in the second scored Tate Wargo to put Post 199/126 up 3-2, but Highland responded with a three-run third to forge in front 5-3.

The Bears scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to find themselves in a 6-6 stalemate entering the final frame. Post 439 answered though with a leadoff single from Jordan Smith and a two-out triple by Elliott Pratt to go up 7-6 and held on for the win.

Five errors plagued Metro East in that first contest, too.

“The first game going like that, it really puts the onus on us to win,” Post 199/126 manager Ken Schaake said. “They played very hard, very well. They just ran out of pitching and fortunately we had some left and that was probably the big difference there in the second game. The first game they matched us hit for hit and we made five errors, but even with that, you still have to tip your hat to them because they put the ball in play and hit the ball hard.”

In the second game heroes came from up and down the lineup. Konnar Loewen supplied a two-run single in the second from the No. 9 hole. Wargo, Quirin and Vandiver all had RBIs in the frame also.

In the fourth it was a two-run single from Alton grad Steven Pattan and a RBI double by EHS product Cole Hansel. Quirin, Vandiver, Pattan and Wargo added RBIs in the fifth.

Schaake commended Wargo — a Gillespie product — and Vandiver on the day. While Vandiver had the five hits, Wargo collected four hits, a walk and hit-by-pitch and added three RBIs out of the No. 8 slot.

“Blake bats fourth in the order and puts the ball in play and hits the ball hard,” Schaake said. “That was a tremendous shot (groundrule double) he hit that unfortunately bounced over the fence. Wargo, a little pesky guy, gets on base with good speed and gives us some speed at the bottom of the order that’s there to help us.”

After watching his buddy Chance Foss play for the Bears the last two years in the Great Lakes Regional, Vandiver was excited to play for the squad. He’s enjoyed the experience.

“It’s fun,” Vandiver said. “(Foss) tried convincing me to come out and play but I had a lot of fun playing with Twin City… It’s fun playing with all these guys, especially with guys like Pattan and I’ve got one year left at Lewis and Clark, so it’s going to be fun.”

As for state, Vandiver has big expectations for success.

“Win state,” he said. “We know this is one of the top divisions in the state, so we need to show we can represent it and bring a state championship here. We know how good we are, but we just need to keep doing it.”

The Bears last made it to state in 2015, finishing second. The old Edwardsville Post 199 squad last won a state championship in 2013.