BASEBALL: State bound!

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in a decade the Edwardsville Tigers are state bound.

Edwardsville rolled past Orland Park Sandburg 11-3 on Monday in the Class 4A University of Illinois Super-Sectional to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.

EHS improved to 33-7 with the victory, while the Eagles closed their campaign at 23-8. The Tigers will square off with Burbank (St. Laurence) at 5 p.m. on Friday in the 4A state semifinals at Joliet Slammers Stadium in Joliet. St. Laurence defeated Naperville (Neuqua Valley) 5-1 in the Crestwood Super-Sectional on Monday to earn its spot at state.

“This is something we’ve been talking about since December when we were working out together,” EHS center fielder Dylan Burris said of advancing to state. “This is what we’ve dreamed about.”

It was a full team effort on Monday, as Kade Burns was nails on the mound, going the distance, while the offense banged out 11 runs on 11 hits.

Head coach Tim Funkhouser joked that the success can be attributed to an Edwardsville eatery and its effect on the Tigers.

“We’ve got to credit Northside Dairy Haven,” he said grinning. “We went to Northside after the Alton game and we had double cheeseburgers for everybody and a dessert and we went over and faced another conference opponent (Belleville West) after that and then we started taking better at-bats, so a shameless shout out to North Side Dairy.”

But the pitching is probably the real ace in the hole. Burns picked up his third win of the postseason, pitching a complete game on 104 pitches, fanning 5, walking 3 and scattering 5 hits while surrendering 3 runs, but only 1 earned. He and Andrew Yancik have traded gems thus far in the playoffs.

“He’s not an overpowering pitcher at all, but he has command on the mound and controls everything,” Sandburg head coach Jim Morsovillo said of Burns. “He was kind of slow moving through 4 innings trying to get going, but he stayed within himself and the fastball jumped out of his hand for sure. His breaking stuff he got over early and got us behind in counts. He’s a solid pitcher for sure.”

An 8-run fifth inning by the EHS offense was a big shot in the arm Monday, too.

The Tigers had fallen behind 3-2 entering the fifth, but responded by marching 13 hitters to the dish in the fifth and banging out 8 runs on 6 hits, while also taking advantage of a couple of Eagle errors.

A 1-out single and stolen base by Burris was followed up by a RBI double from Drake Westcott to knot it at 3-3 and after Joel Quirin was intentionally passed, Will Messer dropped a single into right field. Westcott scored and when the right fielder bobbled the ball, Quirin came around, too.

It chased Sandburg starter Evan Tenuta from the game, but the rabid offense continued. Yancik picked up a 2-out RBI double to plate Messer, followed by a RBI single by Cole Hampton. Designated hitter Daniel Reed then walked and Burns reached on an error, allowing Hampton to score and Burris belted a 2-run triple to cap the monster inning.

It was more than enough for Burns to settle back into form on the hill. The senior hurler sat down the last 9 consecutive hitters he faced in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

“I think the momentum started going and we stuck with it and rolled with it,” Burns said. “It made it a lot easier to pitch when we scored 8 runs in an inning.”

Westcott enjoyed a big day at the dish, swatting a pair of doubles and drawing 2 intentional walks. His first double in the opening frame set up a RBI groundout by Quirin to put the Tigers up 1-0 early.

Just a freshman, Westcott is enjoying the ride.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “The whole team played really well. It’s a great experience my first year and it’s sweet we get to go to state.”

Edwardsville pushed its lead to 2-0 in the third. Reed coaxed a leadoff walk and gave way to Ike Bertles on the basepaths. Quirin came through with a 2-out RBI base knock to score Bertles.

The Eagles clawed back though, plating a pair of runs in their half of the third to tie it at 2-2.

Burns plunked Branden Comia with 1 out and catcher Ryan Hampe used the swirling winds at Illinois Field to his advantage with 2 outs to force home Comia.

Hampe hit a towering shot to center field and Burris turned and raced toward the fence, but as the ball ran into the wind it hung up, carrying it back toward the infield. Burris had to come back to the ball and couldn’t corral it as it caromed off his glove. Courtesy runner A.J. Poda later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

“I’ve never seen wind quite like this,” Burris said. “I don’t know if I ever recall seeing a ball go over the center field fence and coming back into play. That was something, but you can’t let it get you down. People are going to make errors, we’re all human, so I thought either I can roll over and die and watch the end of our season, or pick myself up and go out and compete.”

Hampe’s 2-out, RBI double in the fourth then propelled Sandburg on top 3-2, but that’s when Edwardsville erupted to put it away. The 8-run fifth was more than the Tigers could have imagined.

“We came in the dugout after that inning and it was just 1 run,” Westcott said of entering the fifth. “Everybody was just like, ‘Let’s get it.’ Everybody was fired up and we put up an 8 spot and kept rolling, manufacturing a lot of runs.”

The fourth error of the game for Sandburg led to EHS’ final run in the seventh, allowing Hampton to score. He reached on a single to start the frame.

Now the Tigers are back to state after a decade’s hiatus. It marks the 15th state appearance for the Edwardsville program overall and the sixth time the team has made it under Funkhouser. The Tigers best finish under him was second place in 2002 when they lost to Sandburg.

CLASS 4A UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS SUPER-SECTIONAL

EDWARDSVILLE 11, ORLAND PARK SANDBURG 3

Tigers 101 080 1 — 11 11 1

Eagles 002 100 0 — 3 5 4

TIGERS (33-7) — Dylan Burris 2-4 3B SB 2 RBIs, Drake Westcott 2-3 2 2Bs 2 IBBs RBI, Joel Quirin 1-3 IBB 2 RBIs, Will Messer 2-4 RBI, Andrew Yancik 2-4 2B 3B RBI, Cole Hampton 2-4 RBI.

WP — Kade Burns 7.0IP 5K 3BB 5H 3R 1ER

EAGLES (23-8) — Troy Jones 1-3 SAC, Branden Comia 1-3 HBP, Ryan Hampe 1-4 2B RBI, Seth Masters 1-2 BB, Brian Hughes 1-3.

LP — Evan Tenuta 4.1IP 2K 3BB 7H 6R 6ER

Tim Dobrik 0.1IP 0K 1BB 3H 4R 2ER

Erik Herold 1.1IP 2K 1BB 1H 1R 0ER

Scott Stemmons 1.0 0K 0BB 0H 0R 0ER