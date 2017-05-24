BASEBALL: T-Town knocks off Marquette in sectional semifinals

VANDALIA – The Marquette Catholic Explorers couldn't pull off another miraculous victory on Wednesday when they faced the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game at Vandalia High School.

The Explorers' season ended at 22-11 after falling 5-1 to T-Town. It was the Alton school's first trip to the sectionals in five years.

T-Town improved to 27-6 and won its 16th straight game. The Wooden Shoes won their 10th straight regional title with a 12-0 win over Vandalia in the championship game at Greenville on Monday.

Marquette came back from two runs down in the bottom of the seventh to beat Gillespie 6-5 in the Althoff Regional championship game on Monday at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville, its first regional title since '12.

With the Explorers' loss on Wednesday, the Wooden Shoes ended the careers of nine seniors – Adam Harrison, Liam Maher, Brady McAfee, Nick Messinger, Konnor Morrissey, Mike Neel, Jake Reiter, Sam Stemm and Zach Weinman.

“It's hard for these seniors because you look at them and this was their last memory of high school, so it's a hard thing,” Marquette coach Tim Fahnestock said.

Neel said he's thrilled to be part of a winning team in his senior year.

“It's a great feeling, especially winning the regional championship,” he said. “Coming here to be able to play in the sectional semifinals is unbelievable because I have never been here before. I always looked forward to this.”

Neel took the loss on the mound. He gave up two earned runs on four hits, walked five and struck out one in five innings of work.

“Mike Neel had a great game,” Maher said. “He's been throwing good all year and it sucks that they got only four hits off of him and we couldn't come out with the win. It's disappointing that we couldn't get it.”

Maher went 3 for 3 with a double. Weinman drove in the Explorers only run with a single in the second that scored Ethan Kopsie, who led off the inning with a double. Morrissey, who delivered the game-winning, RBI single against Gillespie on Monday, went 1 for 3.

“I was hitting this morning and I came out and I was ready for today,” Maher said. “The whole team was ready, we were all excited and we all wanted it. We were hitting the ball today. It sucks that we're not the ones coming out on top because we're the better team today.”

The Wooden Shoes took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer by Eric Kremer with two outs in the bottom of the first. Jason Kenter singled with one out and scored on Kremer's shot over the left field fence.

“I would love to take back that pitch right down the middle I gave to that kid who jacked it over the fence,” Neel said.

After Weinman's RBI single in the second cut the lead to 2-1, T-Town came back with a run in the third on an RBI sacrifice fly by Cody Jansen, another run in the fourth on a wild pitch that scored Brock Bueker from third and another run in the fifth on a bases loaded walk to Brant Bueker.

Brock Bueker was the winning pitcher, giving up a run on six hits, striking out nine and walking only one. He got out of a bases loaded jam in the first by striking out Harrison and Messinger.

Lane Belleville came in relief in the seventh and retired the side to clinch the victory for T-Town, which advanced to the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Wooden Shoes have won seven straight sectional crowns.

“They played mistake free baseball,” Fahnestock said. “We made a couple of mistakes and gave them some outs. It hurt and and came back to bite us in the rear end.”

The Explorers made a pair of defensive errors.

In the third, Neel attempted to pick off T-Town's Carson Hartke at first, but his throw sailed over Morrissey's head and Hartke moved to third. He later scored on Jansen's sacrifice fly.

With the Wooden Shoes having runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth, Belleville reached on a fielding error by Maher, setting up the bases loaded for Brant Bueker. Bueker drew the bases loaded walk to increase T-Town's lead to 5-1.

“You can't give a big team extra outs,” Fahnestock said.

The Marquette coach said he was pleased with the way his team played this spring despite the disappointing loss. In addition to their regional championship, the Explorers also won the Prairie State Conference title.

“I'm very proud,” Fahnestock said. “These kids accomplished every goal that they set their minds to. I told them that it's going to be whatever we want to do we could accomplish and they did everything I asked them to do.”

CLASS 2A VANDALIA SECTIONAL

Semifinals

May 24 at Vandalia High

TEUTOPOLIS 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1

Marquette 010 000 0 – 1

Teutopolis 201 110 X – 5

Marquette (22-11) – Zach Weinman 1-3 RBI, Liam Maher 3-3, Konnor Morrissey 1-3, Ethan Kopsie 1-3 2B.

LP – Mike Neel 5.0 IP, 4H, 5R, 1K, 5BB.

Teutopolis (27-6) – Eric Kremer 1-3 HR RBI-2, Jason Kenter 2-2, Brock Bueker 1-3.

WP – Brock Bueker 6.0 IP, 6H, 1R, 9K, 1BB.