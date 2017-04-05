BASEBALL: Tigers blank Birds in SWC showdown

EDWARDSVILLE — Kade Burns pitched a gem on the mound and freshman Drake Westcott provided the offense to lead the Edwardsville Tigers past the Alton Redbirds 2-0.

Westcott’s solo blast to center field in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Alton starter Robbie Taul snapped a scoreless stalemate. EHS produced its other run in the bottom of the sixth.

Joel Quirin led off with a single and gave way to runner Blake Burris. Westcott singled him to third and then Burris scored when Reid Hendrickson grounded into a double play.

Burns struck out 10 on the mound over 6.1 innings pitched, while walking none and surrendering just 2 hits. He earned the win. Taul went 4 innings for the Birds, fanning 4 and walking 1. He allowed 2 hits, including the homer to Westcott.

Andrew Yancik picked up the save for Edwardsville, while Adam Stilts pitched 2 innings of relief for Alton.

Steven Pattan and Steven Nguyen had AHS’ 2 hits in the seventh inning.

Westcott led the Tigers with 2 hits, while Quirin, Jack Cooper and Dylan Burris each had 1 in the win.

Edwardsville improved to 9-0 and 3-0 in the Southwestern Conference with the victory, while Alton dipped to 8-2 and 0-2 with the loss.

Next up for the Redbirds is Granite City at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home, while EHS meets Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at home.

× Tim Funkhouser 4-4-17 Edwardsville head coach Tim Funkhouser discusses the Tigers' 2-0 win over the Alton Redbirds on Tuesday at Tom Pile Field.

× Drake Westcott 4-4-17 Edwardsville freshman Drake Westcott discusses his solo homer in the fourth inning against the Alton Redbirds on April 4 at Tom Pile Field. The blast put EHS ahead 1-0 and sparked them to a 2-0 win over the rival Redbirds.