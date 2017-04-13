BASEBALL: Tigers fall to Panthers in SWC contest

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers suffered their worst loss of the season on Thursday, falling to the O'Fallon Panthers 9-1 in a Southwestern Conference matchup at Tom Pile Field.

The Tigers dropped to 10-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play. They have lost three of their last four games after starting their season at 9-0.

Edwardsville also lost its second straight SWC game after winning its first three.

The nine runs allowed tied a season high for the Tigers. They also gave up nine runs against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Edwardsville will play another home game at 11 a.m. Saturday against Francis Howell.

O'Fallon improved to 17-1 overall and remains in first in the conference standings at 6-0. The Panthers have won 15 straight games.

O'Fallon scored two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third and five in the seventh. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 122-35.

Edwardsville scored its only run in the bottom of the third, when Dylan Burris drove in Will Messer with a single. Burris made the last out after striking out looking with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Tigers were held to just four hits in the game. Messer finished with two hits – a double and single. Andrew Yancik, who was the losing pitcher, also singled.