BASEBALL: Tigers falls to Crystal Lake South in title game

JOLIET – When the Edwardsville Tigers faced the Crystal Lake South Gators in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Silver Cross Field, they were setting their sights on bringing home another state championship trophy.

But the Gators had other ideas.

Crystal Lake South denied the Tigers their third state championship with an 8-3 win. The Gators won their first state title in program history.

Edwardsville finished runner-up for the third time in program history. The Tigers also finished second in 2002 and 1991. They won state titles in 1990 and 1998.

“You have to credit Crystal Lake South,” EHS coach Tim Funkhouser said. “They played a great game.”

Eleven seniors played their final game for the Tigers on Saturday. One of them, Dylan Burris, was the first Edwardsville player to hoist the runner-up trophy. The senior class helped the Tigers win 130 games with three regional and two sectional titles.

“We enjoyed the time together, but we're going to miss a lot of relationships,” Funkhouser said. “The main reason I got into coaching was I wanted to compete and try to put players in position that I happen to be in. For them to experience it, it's not about winning championships, which is always the goal. But it's about being in the arena and enjoying that ride and having the relationships that we built and just the relationships on a daily basis and challenging people to get better and do what's best for the team and then themselves and they fought the battle.”

The Tigers finished their season at 34-8. Edwardsville, which was back in the state tournament for the first time in 10 years, edged St. Laurence 3-1 in Friday's semifinals to qualify for Saturday's finals.

“We fought throughout the whole year,” EHS senior Andrew Yancik said. “The losses that we had were really close. We were always in it and getting second place sucks right now, but I think we deserve being up here. We've done a lot of good stuff throughout the year.”

Crystal Lake South, which was making its second state trip and its first since 1993, ended its season at 36-5. The Gators advanced to the title game by beating two-time champion New Trier 9-3 in the semifinals on Friday.

“It's a huge accomplishment,” Crystal Lake South coach Brian Bogda said. “It means a lot for our community. It means a lot to our boys as well, but it says a lot about our conference (Fox Valley). Our conference has been down here several years in a row with a team. To get this far and winning the championship is something I think all of our teams wanted to do and I'm glad we got to do it with this group of guys.”

Crystal Lake South junior first baseman Noah Tyrrell was too much to handle for the Tigers, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. He had two hits and four RBIs against New Trier on Friday.

Tyrrell gave the Gators a 3-0 lead in the top of the first after smacking a two-run triple and scoring on an EHS fielding error. He had an RBI single in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth.

Ryan Parquette had three hits with a home run and Griffin Bright and Kory Olsen each had two for Crystal Lake South. All of them are seniors.

“They can hit and there's no doubt about that,” said EHS pitcher Kade Burns, who suffered the loss. “I was hitting my spots on the mound and they were still putting the ball in play and spreading it all over the field. Hat's off to them. They hit the ball. There wasn't anything I could do. I was throwing down and in sinkers and they were putting them over the fence. I didn't know what else I needed to do.”

The Tigers scored two runs in the first and one in the fourth.

Burris led off the first with a double and scored on a wild pitch. Yancik, who drove in all three runs against St. Laurence on Friday, drove in Joel Quirin, who reached on an error, with a single to cut the Gators' lead to 3-2. That's as close as the Tigers would get for the rest of the game.

“There's no better time than to jump right back in the game in the first inning,” Burris said. “That's all we can do is try to fight back and put runs on the board and we couldn't pull out as many as they did. I tip my cap to them.”

Edwardsville was trailing 8-2 when Drake Westcott hit a two-out solo home run to right, his team-leading 12th homer of the season.

“He has a bright future and he's a great hitter,” Funkhouser said. “He put a good swing on the ball. That's not surprising to us because we've seen it a bunch. But he's a great hitter and there's a lot of good things for him to come.”

With the Tigers having a runner on first with two outs in the seventh, Westcott made the final out of the game by being called out on strikes.

Westcott, the only freshman on the varsity roster, said he was optimistic that his team would come back and win after he hit his home run.

“This team never quit the whole season,” he said. “We always came back and played hard. The other team outplayed us today.”

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

(Championship game)

CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH 8, EDWARDSVILLE 3

Gators 301 040 0 — 8 11 4

Tigers 200 010 X — 3 5 2

GATORS (36-5) – Griffin Bright 2-4, Ryan Parquette 3-4 2RBIs, Brian Fuentes 1-4, Noah Tyrrell 3-4 5RBIs, Kory Olsen 2-4.

WP – Andrew Engelking 7.0IP 8K 1BB 5H 3R 2ER

TIGERS (34-8) — Dylan Burris 1-4, Drake Westcott 2-4 RBI, Dalton Wallace 1-3, Andrew Yancik 1-3 RBI

LP – Kade Burns 5IP 6K 2BB 9H 8R 8ER

Andrew Frank 2IP 1K 0BB 2H 0R 0ER