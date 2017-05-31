BASEBALL: Tigers top Panthers in sectional semifinals

COLLINSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers have extended their baseball season to another month.

The Tigers ended their May portion of their schedule on Wednesday with a come-from-behind, 6-2 victory over the O'Fallon Panthers in a Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinal game at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

“It's a great feeling to beat O'Fallon,” Edwardsville senior second baseman Joel Quirin said. “They're probably our biggest rival in our conference.”

Now, the Tigers are looking to begin their June portion of their schedule on Saturday by winning their 17th sectional title and their first since '14. They will play Normal West at 11 a.m. Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Normal West beat Moline 4-0 in the other sectional semifinal on Wednesday at IWU.

“It will be great,” Quirin said. “We still have a few more games after that. After we win those few more games, then I'll be happy.”

The sectional champion advances to the super-sectional round at the University of Illinois on June 5. The winner of the super-sectional qualifies for the state tournament in Joliet on June 9-10.

The Tigers last competed in the state tournament in 2007, when the state postseason tournament was played under a two-class system.

Edwardsville is enjoying another outstanding season. With Wednesday's win over O'Fallon, the Tigers improved to 31-7 and they're guaranteed to finish with 30 or more wins for the 18th time in program history.

“I really enjoy this time of the year and I really enjoy seeing our kids,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. “This is part of the reason why I'm into coaching.”

The Tigers won their first nine games. They hit the 30-win mark after beating Belleville West 5-1 in the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship game on May 27.

“I'm impressed with myself,” Quirin said. “We go out impressing each other.”

O'Fallon finished its season at 32-6. The Tigers split with the Panthers in their two regular season meetings.

“I know a couple of those guys from summer baseball,” EHS senior pitcher Kade Burns said. “We always play O'Fallon, so you always get to know those guys. They're a tough team and they compete in the box and they don't take any pitches off, so you have to bring your A-game or they're going to give it to you.”

Burns has been one of the key players in Edwardsville's successful season and he showed why on Wednesday, coming within an out short of pitching a complete game. He struck out eight, gave up one earned run on three hits and walked three in 6 2/3 innings of work and improved to 8-1. He also went 2 for 3 with two runs scored at the plate.

“He's done a good job for us this year, but boy, he was really sharp,” Funkhouser said.

After giving up a run in the bottom of the first, Burns bounced back to retire 14 of the next 16 batters, including nine in a row. He was relieved by Andrew Frank with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

“After the first inning, he started making his pitches,” Funkhouser said. “His breaking pitch spins so well. The way he locates it, I don't know how you can hit that.”

Edwardsville took a 2-1 lead after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the third. Drake Westcott singled home Burns, who led off the inning with a single, to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Dylan Burris, who walked, scored on a double play to break the tie.

Designated hitter Daniel Reed delivered a two-out, two-run single in the sixth to extend Edwardsville's lead to 4-1.

“We were in a good position there and he was able to come through with it,” Funkhouser said. “That was no doubt a big hit for us and to plate two runs.”

After O'Fallon scored a run in the sixth to cut the lead to 4-2, the Tigers came back with a two-run single by Quirin with two outs in the seventh. Quirin's hit off Jaysn Miller down the left field line scored Burns and Burris.

“I was looking for a fastball,” Quirin said. “They threw me a low curve ball and I got the barrel on it and I hit it down the third base line. That was a great feeling to drive in those go-ahead runs.”

Quirin is among the team leaders in RBIs with 33. He surpassed last year's mark of 32.

“Joel is one of the guys who we call Mr. Clutch,” Reed said.

O'Fallon pitcher Brayden Arnold, who suffered the loss on the mound, drove in both of his team's runs. His RBI single in the first gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. He also had an RBI double in the sixth.

CLASS 4A ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SECTIONAL

(Semifinals)

EDWARDSVILLE 6, O'FALLON 2

Tigers 002 002 2 — 6 7 1

Panthers 100 001 0 — 2 3 0

TIGERS (31-7) — Drake Westcott 2-3 BB RBI, Joel Quirin 2-4 2 RBIs, Andrew Yancik 2-3, Daniel Reed 1-3 2 RBIs, Kade Burns 2-3.

WP – Burns 6.2 IP 8K 3BB 3H 2R 1ER

SV – Andrew Frank 0.1IP 0K 1BB 0H 0R 1ER

PANTHERS (32-6) – Quinn Lowery 1-2, Brayden Arnold 2-3 2 RBIs.

LP – Arnold 5.2 IP 4K 2BB 6H 4R 4ER

Juenger 0.1 IP 0K 1BB 2H 2R 2ER

Miller 1.0 IP 0K 1BB 1H 0R 0ER