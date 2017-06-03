BASEBALL: Yancik blanks Normal West, propels Tigers to supers

BLOOMINGTON — Pitching has been key for the Edwardsville Tigers during their 2017 postseason run. Saturday was no different at Illinois Wesleyan’s Horenberger Field.

EHS senior Andrew Yancik twirled a gem against the Normal West Wildcats, throwing a complete-game, shutout to lead the Tigers to a 7-0 win in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional finals. It was a state-record 17th sectional crown for EHS.

With the win Edwardsville improved to 32-7 and advanced to the University of Illinois Super-Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Monday to play Orland Park Sandburg. Sandburg beat Lincoln-Way Central 7-3 for the Homewood Flossmoor Sectional championship on Saturday. Normal West closed its campaign at 22-15.

The pitching staff has really put the Tigers on their back in the postseason thus far, posting a 1.29 ERA in 28 innings pitched. They’ve scattered 16 hits, fanning 31, while walking 10 and allowing 6 runs, but only 4 earned in 4 games.

Yancik has been a stalwart, tossing 14.2 of those innings with a 0.00 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 5 walks and 6 hits. He’s only allowed 1 unearned run while logging 2 wins and a save.

On Saturday he went the distance on 106 pitches, surrendering 5 hits and no runs, while fanning 5 and divvying out 3 free passes.

“All of my pitches were working for me,” Yancik said of Saturday’s performance. “I didn’t really have any doubt at all in throwing any of them, but probably the one pitch that was really going for me was the slider. I was getting a lot of swings and misses on that and some mishits and that contributed to my success today.”

Wildcat head coach Chris Hawkins gave credit to Yancik for keeping the West hitters off balance throughout the game.

“Yancik is good,” he said. “Our stats showed that he had 46 innings and only given up 23 hits, so we know it’s hard to string something together on him. We just needed somebody to step up and didn’t do it.”

It helped that freshman Drake Westcott gave Yancik an early cushion in the game. In the top of the first inning Westcott blasted a 3-1 fastball over the 20-foot high fence in right field for his 11th home run of the season, staking Edwardsville to a 1-0 lead.

“I worked the count there, got to 3-1 and drew a fastball and got a good swing on it,” Westcott said. “I didn’t see where it landed. I just put my head down and started running.”

EHS head coach Tim Funkhouser added, “That was like 415 or 420 (feet) and our lineup overall has been so balanced, but the top 2 guys in our order (Dylan Burris and Westcott) put a lot of pressure on the other team and Drake hit that big pop and that got their bullpen active with one swing of the bat.”

The Wildcats used 5 pitchers to try and contain the Tiger offense on Saturday as they scored once in the first, twice in the second, once in the third, once in the sixth and twice more in the seventh.

“We got some timely hits,” Funkhouser said. “Today we had some guys we pushed across, but it felt like we should have been able to break through and we didn’t, but I thought those late runs we scored in the sixth and the seventh were big in the game, too.”

Cole Hampton and Dylan Burris had RBI hits in the second, while Yancik helped himself out with a RBI triple in the third, scoring Will Messer who tripled earlier in the frame. It was Joel Quirin with a RBI base knock in the sixth and Yancik smacked a RBI double in the seventh. The last run scored off of a West error in the seventh.

But with all the offense on Saturday, EHS still managed to strand 9 runners on the basepaths and Funkhouser acknowledged those missed opportunities.

“You felt like if we had a couple more at-bats early in the game, maybe the second and third to stack more runs we could have put it in a situation where it was 7 or so there,” Funkhouser said. “But we didn’t come through with those and they had runners on and they could have done the same thing.”

It was solid Edwardsville defense that helped out Yancik, too. Catcher Dalton Wallace was able to pick off a West runner in the second and Yancik induced a hard bunt back to the mound on a squeeze attempt to nail a runner at the plate, also in the second. A double play in the fourth also squashed a Wildcat threat.

“Our defense was outstanding,” Funkhouser said.

Now it’s on to face the Eagles of Sandburg. Funkhouser admitted they don’t know much about them yet, but he’s very familiar with their coach — Jim Morsovillo.

“I know their coach was a really good shortstop in college (at Western Illinois), because I played second and he played shortstop,” Funkhouser said. “Jim Morsovillo’s a buddy of mine and I’ve spent many years with him and on the road with him in games. I know they’re going to be well schooled. He was an assistant in 2002 when they got us, so it’s time for us to get one back.”

And Yancik added there’s not shortage of confidence for the Tigers, who after finishing third in the Southwestern Conference have knocked off Belleville West and O’Fallon in the playoffs. The Maroons and Panthers were ahead of them in the SWC standings.

“We’re showing that we’re determined that we can go as far as we can and I think we’re going to go a long way,” Yancik said.

EHS has been to the supers in 2011 and 2014, but failed to advance to state. The Tigers have qualified for state 14 times, won it twice and finished second twice, but haven’t been there since 2007.

CLASS 4A ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SECTIONAL

(Championship game)

EDWARDSVILLE 7, NORMAL WEST 0

TIGERS 121 001 2 — 7 12 1

WILDCATS 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Tigers (32-7) — Dylan Burris 1-3 2 BBs RBI, Drake Westcott 2-4 HR IBB RBI, Joel Quirin 1-4 RBI, Will Messer 1-4 3B, Dalton Wallace 2-4, Andrew Yancik 2-4 2B 3B 2 RBIs, Cole Hampton 2-4 2B RBI, Kade Burns 1-1 3 BBs.

WP — Yancik 7.0IP 6K 3BB 5H 0R 0ER

Wildcats (22-15) — Peyton Dillingham 2-4 2B, Ben Smith 1-3, Nick Watson 1-1 2 BBs, Andrew Kurdys 1-3.

LP — Watson 1.2IP 2K 1BB 3H 3R 3ER

Sean Shook 0.1IP 0K 1BB 3H 3R 3ER

Evan Wallgren 1.0IP 1K 2BB 1H 0R 0ER

Austin Collinson 3.0IP 2K 1BB 4H 2R 2ER

Caleb Jacobs 1.0IP 2K 1BB 2H 1R 1ER