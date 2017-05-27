BASEBALL: Yancik lifts Edwardsville to regional title

EDWARDSVILLE -- The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Belleville West Maroons to win the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional on Saturday morning at Tom Pile Field behind a strong pitching performance from Andrew Yancik.

Yancik gave up just one hit, one run, walked two and struck out seven batters in the 5-1 win.

“I think all hitters have different areas they can be pitched to,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. “He did a great job of making pitches. Our defense looked pretty good because he was getting them off balance and having some balls off the end of the bat or a hit on a ball in the outfield and making plays that way. He’s grown so much.”

Yancik said all of his pitches were on throughout most of the game.

“First thing when I went out there, I felt a little rocky,” he said. “I didn’t have confidence in all of my pitches, but then coach and I talked a little bit and I figured out what I was doing. It was smooth sailing from there.”

The Tigers will play O’Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinal game at Fletcher Field in Collinsville. O’Fallon cruised to a 10-3 win over Belleville East in the O’Fallon Regional title game on Saturday.

Edwardsville improved to 30-7 with the regional win.

The Tigers made the most of the opportunity that the first two innings provided. In the first inning, catcher Dalton Wallace doubled on a one-and-two count and drove in Joel Quirin and Will Messer to give Edwardsville a 2-0 advantage.

“It’s one of those things to preach it,” Funkhouser said. “And say every at bat with two outs and two strikes and sure enough on two strikes Wallace ends up getting a base hit. I was impressed with the way our guys played each pitch.”

West’s Buddy Gore’s one-run single in the bottom of the first inning brought the game within one run at 2-1. However, the run would not be a momentum turner.

Dylan Burris’ sacrifice fly in the second made the score 3-1 in favor of the Tigers and Quirin’s RBI single later in the inning gave them a 4-1 advantage. Edwardsville banged out four hits in the contest.

“We didn’t do much well early today and it put us in a big hole we couldn’t get out of,” Belleville West coach Todd Balz said. “We didn’t hit, we didn’t pitch, we didn’t make good choices on defense and it came back to burn us. It’s the wrong game to do that in.”

The Tigers scored their fifth run in the fourth inning when West pitcher Jack Lanxon walked Edwardsville’s Messer with the bases loaded. Lanxon pitched the first four innings for the Maroons. Samuel Bernosky relieved Lanxon in the fifth. Bernosky didn’t give up a single run and struck out two batters in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and one in the seventh for five strikeouts.

The Maroons finish their season with a 22-11 mark. West defeated Edwardsville twice times during the regular season. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 4-3 on Apr. 6 and 1-0 on May 2.

CLASS 4A EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL

(Championship Game)

EDWARDSVILLE 5, BELLEVILLE WEST 1

Tigers 220 100 0 — 5

Maroons 100 000 0 — 1

TIGERS (30-7) — Kade Burns 1-1, Joel Quirin 2-2, RBI, Dalton Wallace 1-3, 2 RBI,

WP – Andrew Yancik 7.0 IP 7K 2BB 1H 1R 0ER

Maroons (22-11) — Buddy Gore 1-3 RBI,

LP — Jack Lanxon – 4.0 IP 6K 8BB 3H 5R 4ER

Sam Bernosky – 3.0 IP 5K 1BB 1H 0R 0ER