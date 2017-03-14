BASKETBALL: 72nd Alton Exchange Club Banquet set for March 26

The Alton Exchange Club well play host to its 72nd Basketball Player of the Year Awards Banquet on March 26 at the Atrium Hotel in Alton.
Tickets for the event are $20. Varsity players and coaches get in for free. The banquet begins at 6 p.m. and should last until approximately 9 p.m.
The banquet will honor the best players in the Riverbend area for both boys' and girls' basketball. Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will be the programs honored.
Kavon Lacey, a 2007 Alton High graduate and the director of basketball operations at the University of Evansville, will be the featured speaker. Lacey is a two-time recipient of the Player of the Year Award in 2006 and 2007.
The banquet began in 1946 in the boys' side and expanded to include girls' basketball in 1994.
ALTON EXCHANGE CLUB PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of Civic Memorial
2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Troeckler of CM
2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM
2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Trost of CM
2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM
2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM
2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River
2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton
2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM
2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Broadway of CM
2006 — Lacey of Alton and Broadway of CM
2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR
2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR
2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana
2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM
2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR
2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic
1999 — Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette
1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton
1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM
1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana
1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette
1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette
1993 - Ty Laux of CM
1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette
1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM
1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton
1989 - Joe Vann of Alton
1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette
1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM
1986 - Larry Smith of Alton
1985 - Smith of Alton
1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR
1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton
1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR
1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR
1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton
1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR
1978 - David Goins of Alton
1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton
1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton
1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana
1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton
1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton
1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR
1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton
1970 - Dave Taynor of CM
1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton
1968 - Leon Huff of Alton
1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM
1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR
1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR
1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton
1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM
1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton
1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR
1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy
1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR
1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton
1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR
1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR
1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton
1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana
1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana
1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR
1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton
1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR
1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana
1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR
1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR
1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR
