BASKETBALL: 72nd Alton Exchange Club Banquet set for March 26

The Alton Exchange Club well play host to its 72nd Basketball Player of the Year Awards Banquet on March 26 at the Atrium Hotel in Alton.

Tickets for the event are $20. Varsity players and coaches get in for free. The banquet begins at 6 p.m. and should last until approximately 9 p.m.

The banquet will honor the best players in the Riverbend area for both boys' and girls' basketball. Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will be the programs honored.

Kavon Lacey, a 2007 Alton High graduate and the director of basketball operations at the University of Evansville, will be the featured speaker. Lacey is a two-time recipient of the Player of the Year Award in 2006 and 2007.

The banquet began in 1946 in the boys' side and expanded to include girls' basketball in 1994.

ALTON EXCHANGE CLUB PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of Civic Memorial

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Broadway of CM

2006 — Lacey of Alton and Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR

