BASKETBALL: 72nd Exchange Club of Alton hoops banquet a success

ALTON — The 72nd Annual Basketball Player of the Year Banquet sponsored by The Exchange Club of Alton was Sunday night at the Atrium Hotel in Alton and like always the fete was a success.

Players, coaches and families from the five Riverbend boys’ and girls’ basketball programs were on hand to gather their awards and listen to former Alton High standout Kavon Lacey speak. Lacey, now the director of basketball operations at the University of Evansville is a 2-time award winner (2006, 2007) was happy to return and speak to the new Riverbend standouts.

“It means a lot,” Lacey said. “It’s truly an honor to come back and be chosen to come back and speak. Being a 2-time recipient of this award and also going to Alton High School and seeing fellow students that I know who I’ve seen in the community, I think this event is awesome for our area. It’s been going on for so many years… Anytime I can come back and touch younger kids who are in my position from our area I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Maurice Edwards of the Redbirds and Allie Troeckler of the Civic Memorial Eagles garnered the major awards as Boys’ Player of the Year and Girls’ Player of the Year.

Edwards was a little surprised he was the winner after missing some time during this season. He said winning it meant a lot to him.

“I actually was surprised because I missed a lot of games this year being hurt,” Edwards said. “I really don’t feel like I did enough this year to deserve it, but I’m happy I still got it.”

Troeckler won her third POY award on Sunday, joining CM alum Katie Broadway as only the second 3-time winner. It meant a lot to Troeckler to follow in the shoes of Broadway, who she idolized growing up in Bethalto. She also passed Broadway this season to become the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer.

“It’s a great honor, lots of great teams here, great players and to win it 3 times in a row is awesome and if it ends up being the last banquet, to get that last honor is really special,” Troeckler said. “Especially since Katie Broadway is the only other one to have done it 3 times and like I said many times she’s the one I looked up to growing up so it’s pretty cool.”

The Exchange Club of Alton has announced it will be folding in June, so this could very well be the last banquet unless another organization steps forward to fund it.

The first banquet was in 1946 with East Alton-Wood River’s Dick Erzen being the first recipient. It expanded to include a Girls’ POY Award in 1994. Marquette Catholic’s Amie Gernigan was the first girls’ winner.

“I think it would be a real shame if someone didn’t pick it up,” said Dave Elson, a member of the board of directors for The Exchange Club and the coordinator of the banquet. “We as an Exchange Club are running low on manpower — society has changed an awful lot — but one thing that hasn’t changed a lot is kids and their love for the sport of basketball. We thoroughly enjoy being able to recognize these kids.”

Other major award winners on the night were Roxana’s Zach Golenor (Boys’ Free Throw Award), Troeckler (Girls’ Free Throw Award), Alton’s Kenya Burnett (Girls’ 110 Percent), CM’s Jaxsen Helmkamp and Marquette’s Reagan Snider (Co-Boy’s 110 Percent), Marquette (Boys’ Team Sportsmanship Award) and EA-WR (Girls’ Team Sportsmanship Award).

Each school was also awarded a 110 Percent Award winner and a team MVP.

The other girls’ 110 percent winners were CM’s Annika Ochs, EA-WR’s Caitlin LeMond, Marquette’s Kelsey Blasingim and Roxana’s Sara Kreutztrager. On the boys’ side, Alton’s Ty’ohn Trimble, EA-WR’s Joel Biesk and Roxana’s Zach Haas were the other 110 percent winners.

Girls’ team MVPs were Burnett from Alton, EA-WR’s Carly Campbell, Marquette’s Lauren Fischer and Roxana’s Emma Lucas. The boys’ team MVPs were CM’s Jaquan Adams, EA-WR’s Jamie Roustio, Marquette’s Sammy Green and Roxana’s Golenor.

ALTON EXCHANGE CLUB PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Broadway of CM

2006 — Lacey of Alton and Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR