Basketball, a family tradition

When it comes to the Smith family, they have one common theme — basketball.

Mark Smith, a senior at Edwardsville High, is taking the sport by storm as one of the hottest recruits on the college circuit. Throw in his younger sister, Maria, a freshman player at EHS; brother A.J., a player at Liberty Middle School; father, Anthony, who played at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and mom, Yvonne, who played at SIUE, and it’s easy to see they know a little about the game. Anthony is also the boys’ basketball coach at Metro East Lutheran High after previously coaching at Madison High, while Yvonne coached at Mount Zion.

Mark has burst onto the scene this season, averaging 21.8 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. It’s a huge uptick from averaging 14.1 ppg, third best on the Tigers, and 7.3 rpg as a junior. He’s a big reason why Edwardsville reached the top ranking in the state for the first time in school history and is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Granite City Regional.

The list of schools that have courted him include Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, DePaul, Kansas State, Missouri, Utah and California. Recently Texas, Butler and Ohio State have come calling and even Kansas has shown interest.

Through it all, Mark focuses on being a Tiger and staying humble with his family.

“I try not to worry about it too much,” Mark said of the recruiting hoopla. “I have great parents who have been through it also. They make sure I finish all my homework. My mom’s a teacher, my dad’s a principal, so they stay on me.

“I just keep working, focusing on the (prep) season because we want to go far this year. It’s not about myself, it’s about the team. It’s great all my hard work is paying off and I have all these schools looking at me, but I’m just trying to stay humble, keep working to get better and just keep winning.”

What has helped the 6-foot-4, 200-pound point guard is his explosiveness. He’s added a burst to the basket and shown an ability to elevate for some monster dunks.

As a coach and his father, Anthony takes a unique outlook on the situation and knows firsthand the work he’s put in.

“As a parent you always want success for your kids and the best things to happen for them so the process from that standpoint has been really, really good,” Anthony said. “He’s getting the opportunity to play basketball potentially at the highest level.

“As a basketball coach I know the potential he has and how hard he’s worked. We get up and do 4:30 a.m. workouts; he trains hard. He does the behind-the-scenes things that people don’t see. He’s worked really hard to be a better player.”

His basketball stock began to rise after he decommitted from a baseball scholarship to the University of Missouri. Mark, a pitcher, made the commitment last spring, but a deep bruise of his flexor pronator ligament in his forearm and the resignation of Mizzou head coach Tim Jamieson made him rethink his decision.

“One of the things on my recruiting list is to have a good relationship with the head coach and feel comfortable at the school,” Mark said. “I felt comfortable at Mizzou until they got a new head coach. Once coach Jamieson left and coach (Steve) Bieser came in, I didn’t have a good relationship with him. I never talked to him that much. I never had the relationship I had with coach Jamieson, so I just decided to decommit and start playing basketball and it’s paying off for me.

“(The injury) didn’t factor into it at all because I can still throw now if I want to. I just wanted to stick with basketball. I can always go back to baseball.”

The connection with his family made it an easy decision.

“I never really had a favorite sport, but I come from a basketball family, so that’s also why it was an easy decision,” Mark said.

Even though MELHS and EHS are both located on Center Grove Road, just three-tenths of a mile apart, Anthony and Mark don’t get to enjoy watching each other in action much. Mark’s busy trying to help his Tigers, while Anthony’s guiding his Knights.

EHS entered the 4A Granite City Regional on Tuesday with a 26-1 record, while MELHS is 18-13 and plays in the 1A Okawville Sectional semis at 7 p.m. tonight vs. New Berlin.

“Any time I can go to his games, I try to,” Mark said. “Sometimes we play the same night. I try to go whenever I can.”

Anthony added, “I’ve only got to see about 8 games. Senior night was different. My wife said, ‘You’re going to be there.’

“Juggling both programs I don’t get to see him very often, which is good because he probably plays a lot better when I’m not there. His mom gets to watch him all the time. I dedicate my time to coaching (MELHS) and I let him do his thing over there at Edwardsville.”

Anthony took over the Metro program following Mark’s freshman campaign of 2013-14. Whispers came if Mark would play for dad, but he said that was never the case.

Mark has played with teammates A.J. Epenesa and Oliver Stephen since the third grade and they were fresh off a fourth-place finish at the 4A state tournament with the Tigers. The trio saw minimal minutes in Peoria, too. They got to see Jalen Brunson, now at Villanova, first hand as well as Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think it prepared us with some experience for the next couple of years that we played and also that feeling of what it was like,” Mark said. “We’ve always wanted to go back and now we’re trying our best to get back up there. We’re just taking it one game at a time and running coach Waldo’s game plan.”

He’s been praised multiple times on the recruiting trail for his basketball IQ, which he credits to Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo.

“He’s been in so many different situations as a coach,” Mark said. “He does a great job coaching us and giving us different positions where we can thrive as a basketball player. He knows our strengths and weaknesses and he tries to put us in the best position we can be in all the time.”

Anthony respects what Waldo has done with the Tigers from his perch down the street. He hopes to mirror some of that success with the Knights.

“I always compare us to big brother down the street,” Anthony said of Metro. “Waldo does a great, great job with his kids year in and year out. We’re just trying to be the little brother that can mirror that success in 1A, 2A, whatever that case might be … the kids are really buying into what we’re saying now and the seniors will come through and play hard and we’re doing good. I’m proud of the boys.”

Right now Mark and Anthony are totally focused on the success of the Tigers and Knights. In the big picture Anthony knows the future is bright for his son and knows he’ll land in the best situation for him after his prep career is finished.

“In the end, we’re going to be his parents forever and we want him to pick the school that’s going to make him happy,” Anthony said. “I tell every coach, ‘You can recruit Mark, but it’s got to be Mark’s choice. He’s got to feel right, or he needs to know in his heart it’s the right place to play.’”

