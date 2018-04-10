BASKETBALL: Bethalto booster club hosting three-on-three tournament

The Eagle Pride Booster Club in Bethalto will be hosting a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament on May 12.

Current third through eighth grade boys and girls will be allowed to register based on request by a team and acceptance by event organizers. A designated coach is required for all teams fifth grade and younger. A player may not participate on multiple teams within the same bracket.

Each team must have a minimum of three players and may consist of a maximum of four players. A team shall have no more than three players on a court at any time. All games must start with at least three players on each team. Any number of players (1, 2 or 3) may finish a game.

The tournament will consist of the following divisions: third through eighth grade boys and girls.

For more information, including how to sign up, visit https://squareup.com/store/eagle-pride-booster-club/.