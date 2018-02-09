Basketball brainiac

Sammy Green is a sponge when it comes to learning the art of basketball.

He’s had a trio of teachers who have molded his mental game into a valuable weapon. The Marquette Catholic senior point guard may have forgotten more about the game than most players his age have even learned yet.

From his father, Lee Green — current Marquette girls coach, a former assistant to Jonathan Denney for the Civic Memorial girls squad and an assistant to Wendy Hedberg for the SIUE women’s team — to Edwardsville boys head coach Mike Waldo and Marquette boys coach Steve Medford, Green has had plenty of good tutelage.

“Growing up as a kid and playing basketball with my dad being an ex-college coach really helped,” Green said. “It taught me a lot, so I kind of had a head start in that sense. When I got to coach Waldo as a freshman, I thought I knew a lot and it was a new reality. Playing for coach Waldo is a new experience, because not only did he demand a lot on the basketball court, but he made you think about everything you were going to do. He made you learn 30 plays in 10 minutes and if you didn’t get them right, you had to run. You didn’t want to mess up at all. Making him mad was the last thing you wanted to do. You made sure you remembered those plays.

“Coach Medford asked me how I remembered all his plays, and it’s just because I had to remember 30 plays in 10 minutes as a 14-year-old kid. Not many people get to do that, so it was a good experience.”

After spending the first two seasons of his prep career playing for Waldo in Edwardsville, Green transferred to Marquette for his junior and senior seasons after his dad was named the Explorers’ head girls coach last season.

He’s now the grizzled senior point guard for Marquette, which entered this week with a 24-0 record and ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 3A Associated Press state poll. Last season he helped lead the Explorers to the 2A Carbondale Super Sectional and a program-best 30-4 record.

That came after a sophomore campaign in which Green played in 27 games for the Tigers as their sixth man and helped them get to the 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinals and a 25-5 record.

“Sammy is probably one of the smartest kids I’ve ever had,” Medford said. “He’s the best point guard I’ve ever had from the standpoint of seeing the floor. His ability to make plays, see things and read things is above and beyond a lot of college kids. He’s got a real knack for the game and knows how to play. A lot of that goes to being a small kid and playing basketball every single day. A lot goes to his dad for raising him as a basketball parent and a lot goes to coach Waldo for being in an excellent program under him. I think he’s a great player and as good of a player as he is, he’s an even better kid.”

“Sammy Green has a brilliant basketball mind,” Waldo added. “He really sees things well and he’s worked hard to get the skill. He did great for us. He loves basketball and he’s smart and skilled and we’re happy for him that he’s doing well.”

Green embraces that knowledge. Though he’s a physically gifted basketball player, good off the dribble, a good shooter and excellent passer, he understands the importance of basketball IQ.

“It doesn’t do you any good if you can’t remember where to go (on the floor), so knowledge is definitely 50 percent of basketball,” said Green, who has already signed a letter of intent to play at Briar Cliff University. “Skill and making shots is the other part, but that knowledge helps a lot.”

And again, it was his freshman season with the Tigers that really opened his eyes to that facet of the game. From the first day of practice, he was thrown in the fire.

“Growing up playing for my dad, we had five or six sets, but walking in first day of practice, coach Waldo took me, Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier, all freshmen, and gave an assistant coach a 30-page packet and said you have 10 minutes to learn this,” Green said. “If you don’t learn them right, you’ve got a double killer. That was a new shock to us and that really helped me freshman year. He expanded my brain to learn plays easily, so now when coach Medford does a bunch of plays it’s just super easy.”

Waldo said the format of his program with the scout team really develops mental fortitude and cultivates a strong worth ethic.

“I think playing on scout team for us is a great lesson in basketball and a great lesson in life, because you’ve got to learn fast, you’ve got to work hard, produce a lot and you don’t get much reward,” Waldo said. “To me that’s the greatest thing a man can learn how to do, and Sammy was good at that and he ended up playing well for us his sophomore year.

“The guys that play for us really pay the price for success. Sammy uses all of his mind, all of his intellect and I think it shows when he plays.”

Medford said he noticed from the first time Green stepped on the floor with the Explorers he was gaining a mentally prepared, special player.

“The minute you got the ball in his hands he had the ability to find teammates,” Medford said. “Quarterbacks in the NFL throw to spots before it’s happening; not many high school point guards can throw to a spot before it happens. Sammy is one of the few. He’s very special with the ball in his hands making plays.”

While his defensive abilities have blossomed at Marquette and his scoring prowess is always a threat, it’s his ability to be a playmaker that drives him the most.

“The best part of basketball for me is when I see Isaiah (Ervin) make four threes in a row and I have all four assists, or I see Reagan (Snider) against Wood River hit six threes in a row and seeing how happy they get that they can do that,” Green said. “It’s just a pretty cool thing to watch.”

Green said he hopes he and his teammates are on their game when the Explorers delve into the 3A playoffs the week of Feb. 26. They will either be cast in the Highland or Waterloo Regional.

Medford’s just glad Green will be donning blue and white.

“He’s just an excellent player and I’m glad he’s on my team,” Medford said.

