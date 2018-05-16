Basketball camps to concentrate on skill-building

EDWARDSVILLE | SIUE women’s basketball head coach Paula Buscher announced three summer camps designed to increase basketball skills in a fun and competitive environment.

The All-Skills Day Camp (June 18-21) will focus on individual skill development for players entering grades 3-8. Campers will enhance their shooting, passing, rebounding and defense in station work, one-on-one play and competitive games. Campers will be grouped by age and skill level. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost for full days is $190. The cost for those wishing to attend morning sessions only (9 a.m. to noon) is $95. Players are responsible for bringing their own lunch and will receive a basketball and an SIUE t-shirt.

The Shooting Camp (June 22) will feature instruction, skill work and competition geared to enhance a player’s scoring ability. Players not only will learn how to improve their scoring technique but also will learn how to create scoring opportunities. Campers will be taught proper footwork, setting and using screens and getting ready to shoot quickly. Players entering grades 3-12 will be in a session from 9 a.m. to noon. Players will receive a basketball and an SIUE t-shirt. The cost is $50.

The Cougar Elite Camp (June 23) will be a high-intensity camp for those who want to experience a college environment. Emphasis will be placed on improving individual skills through intense workouts in all facets of the game. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Players will receive an SIUE t-shirt. The cost of the camp is $85 and is for players of all skill levels entering grades 9-12.

To register, visit the website. The deadline for registration is June 11. For more information, contact SIUE Director of Women’s Basketball Operations MJ Grothe. A signed liability waiver must be completed before camp begins.

