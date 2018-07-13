BASKETBALL: Lavender headed to Valparaiso

A 2014 graduate of Marquette Catholic High, Deion Lavender is headed to the third Division I program of his collegiate basketball career.

Lavender is transferring to Valparaiso of the Missouri Valley Conference after spending the previous three campaigns with the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He played for the Southern Illinois Salukis of the MVC as a freshman after an outstanding prep career with Marquette.

The 6-foot-4 guard cut ties with UAB in February, after playing in just 19 games off the bench in ‘17-18, averaging 2.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds. He didn’t play in the final eight games of the season.

Those numbers came on the heels of a ‘16-17 season where Lavender started 14 of 33 games, leading the team in assists at 3.4 per clip while averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.

He had to sit out the ‘15-16 season at UAB due to NCAA transfer rules after leaving SIU. During his freshman campaign with the Salukis, Lavender averaged 6.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game. His production increased as the season progressed and especially during MVC action. He averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds during conference play, making 11 of 13 starts. Lavender also scored in double figures in 7 of his final 10 games with SIU.

He’s joining a Valparaiso team that finished 15-17 overall last season and 6-12 in its first season as a member of the MVC.

The Crusaders will face the Salukis at least twice during the ‘18-19 season and Lavender will get to showcase his talents at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis in March.

Lavender helped lead the Explorers to a 22-7 mark and a regional championship during his senior high school season. He exploded to lead Marquette in scoring, averaging 25.5 points.