Marquette Catholic High School is hosting a fundraising event for Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

The school is having two basketball games where the students play against each other. The final game will be the faculty playing against the students. The games will run between 6 and 8 tonight at Marquette Catholic High School.

For more information, contact Mary Rivera at mrivera@mymchs.org or call her at 618-920-1155.