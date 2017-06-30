BASKETBALL: NBA champion McCaw visits GCHS

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Patrick McCaw of the Golden State Warriors talks with the campers during a special visit on Friday at the Granite City Boys Basketball Camp at Memorial Gymnasium. McCaw helped the Warriors win their fifth NBA title in franchise history this summer.

The Granite City Warriors Boys Basketball Camp ended on Friday with a visit from one of the players on this year's NBA championship team Golden State Warriors, Patrick McCaw.

McCaw, a St. Louis native, talked to more than 30 campers at Memorial Gymnasium about his experiences as a NBA champion as well as what it takes to be a better basketball player.

“It's great just to come out and show my face just for the kids,” McCaw said. “I know that they love the game of basketball. I told my story and preached what I know about the game to them just so that they can understand and see from a guy who is from the metropolitan area and has made it to the NBA just to give them some motivation and some hope that it's possible to chase their dream.”

The four-day camp began on Tuesday. Other special guest speakers include Maurice Baker of the NBA Development League and Zeke Moore of Tennessee Tech University.

Moore is the oldest son of first-year Granite City head coach Gerard Moore, who was the director of the camp.

McCaw played 71 games and averaged 4 points per game for the Warriors, who won their second NBA title in three years after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4 games to 1 in the NBA Finals. McCaw played on a team that included star players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and finished 16-1 in the playoffs, the best postseason winning percentage in NBA history.

McCaw played high school ball at CBC for three years and Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Md., for one before heading to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he played college ball for two years.

McCaw was the 38th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft, but was later traded to Golden State, which has won three NBA titles since moving to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1960s. The Warriors also won it all in 1975 and 2015.

“I think it was great that he could come to our camp and give back,” said Gerard Moore, who was hired as GCHS coach in April. “The fact that he's playing in the NBA and the fact that he's been through that process of being a young kid with aspiring goals and dreams to be a good basketball player and someday playing in the NBA and doing it, it was just amazing.”