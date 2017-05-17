× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville and Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball teams shake hands before their match on May 3 at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

The Edwardsville Tigers and Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball teams always get excited when they play each other.

“It’s huge,” Edwardsville junior Evan Billiter said. “It’s the battle of Center Grove.”

The two schools have played each other five times, including twice this season. Edwardsville has won all five meetings, including a come-from-behind 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory over MELHS on May 3 at EHS’ Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

Edwardsville is playing in its ninth season, while MELHS is in its fourth. The two schools are just one-half of a mile apart on Center Grove Road.

“It’s a lot of fun because we’re so close,” MELHS coach Jason Batty said. “We’re not even a block away. Our players are friends of a lot of their players. The (Edwardsville) coach (Andy Bersett) and I get along really well, so it’s always a lot of fun to play them. I always look forward to playing them. We always battle back and forth and they always get the best of us. We’re always fighting and we never give up.”

The two teams could square off again in the Granite City Regional, which starts on May 22. Top-seeded Edwardsville will face the winner of Alton-Granite City in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. May 23. The Knights, seeded fifth, will play fourth-seeded Belleville West in the other semifinal later that evening.

The championship game is scheduled at 6 p.m. May 24.

“We’ve proven to be the No. 1 seed here in Southern Illinois, but that doesn’t mean anything,” Bersett said. “Seeds don’t matter. Whether it’s Metro East, O’Fallon or Belleville East, if you’re not ready to play and if you’re not focused from the start, anybody can win.”

Both Edwardsville and MELHS are enjoying outstanding seasons this spring.

The Tigers took a 22-8 record into their regular season finale with Belleville West on Tuesday. They’ve been getting strong play from players such as Billiter, Jack Grimm, Nick Allen, Will Bode and Lucas Verdun.

The Knights took a 13-9-2 record into their match with East St. Louis on Tuesday and have clinched their third winning season. Earlier in the year, they won the Cougar Invitational at Lutheran St. Charles, their first tournament title in school history. A.J. Risavy, Braden Woolsey, Tom Schroader and J.J. Schwarz are among the top players for MELHS.

“There are a lot of good volleyball players in Edwardsville between the two schools,” Bersett said. “We’ve got guys off the bench who could be starting at a lot of schools. Metro is a pretty small school and they come out and field a quality team that’s been happening for several years now. They’ve got big guys. They’ve got all sorts of guys who make plays and they’re just good volleyball players.”

The Tigers and Knights have played each other in regional play the last three years. In 2014, the two schools squared off for the first time in the Edwardsville Regional championship match, with EHS winning in two.

The next year, Edwardsville beat MELHS in two games in the Granite City Regional championship match. The Tigers beat the Knights in three games in a Metro East Lutheran Regional semifinal match in 2016.

This spring, Edwardsville and Metro East Lutheran decided to schedule a regular season match at EHS.

“We try to play a challenging schedule,” Bersett said. “We make sure we added them to our regular season schedule this year. We want to see volleyball grow in Illinois and we want to play good volleyball teams and they’re definitely one of them.”

Edwardsville beat MELHS 25-16, 25-23 on April 1 at the Vianney Tournament, making it the first time the two schools squared off in a regular season match. The Tigers went on to win the tournament.

“It was one of their weird matches that started at 8:30 in the morning,” Bersett said. “Both teams were awake and we were able to come out on top in that one, but we knew that the score of the second game of the first match was close.”

In the second meeting on May 3, the Knights led 16-14 in the third game before Edwardsville came back to win the game and match.

“That’s a great Metro team right there,” said Billiter, who finished with nine kills in the match. “We fought and they fought. It was a great match all the way around. I’m just glad we got the W.”

Batty said his team improved tremendously from the match against the Tigers last month at Vianney.

“We got one player back,” the MELHS coach said. “We got one player who wasn’t able to be at that tournament. Also, we picked up a lot of things. They learned a lot and I was very proud of my team.”

