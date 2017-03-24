Battle-tested Explorers prepare for new obstacles

× Expand Photos by Jeff Helmkamp (From left) Marquette seniors Ketoura Ngwa and Annabelle Copeland will be key components for the Marquette Catholic Explorers’ jump to Class 2A in the IHSA postseason. Copeland is signed with Saint Louis University, while Ngwa is headed to Mount St. Mary’s.

Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. If the saying wasn’t already taken, one might be tempted to apply it to the 2017 Marquette Catholic girls’ soccer team.

When the Explorers took the field for the first match of the Metro Cup Tournament against Edwardsville this season, seven of their seniors walked on to the pitch as an older group that had been through plenty. Their careers included 3 sectional titles and a third-place finish in the 1A state tournament last season. Last year’s run included nail-biting wins in both sectional games and the super-sectional contest on penalty kicks.

They were old friends, back at it again.

Yet at the same time, they were walking onto new, unfamiliar territory. The Explorers were bumped up to class 2A this year, and thus will be playing a more difficult schedule against tougher competition in 2017.

After finishing third in the state last year and winning regionals 8 consecutive years prior to that, the Explorers met the criteria to be moved up a class by the IHSA.

Marquette head coach Steve Mitchell admitted he and his girls are up to the challenge.

“The outlook is honestly a lot better than I thought, after the news of getting bumped up, it’s just another bump in the road and another challenge,” Mitchell said. “We are looking forward to it, honestly.”

The good news for the Explorers is that they are well-equipped to make a good showing in their new class. Led by seniors Annabelle Copeland, bound for Saint Louis University, and Ketoura Ngwa, signed with Mount St. Mary’s, Marquette is loaded with talent and experience all the way down the roster. They feature seven seniors, all of whom carry three years of varsity experience and combine for a total of 68 varsity goals among them. Thirty-two of those goals belong to Copeland.

Also playing big minutes and making contributions are Elisa Senno, Claire Dalton and Kelsie Blasingim. Senno and Dalton finished last year with 22 and 20 points, respectively, while Blasingim plays important defensive minutes in the backfield.

Marquette’s goaltender Lauren Fischer, a junior, has been through a pressure cooker and come out intact. Last year Fischer got the Explorers through three straight high-stakes matches that went into shootouts. Those three games included the sectional where they beat Gibault 1-0 on PKs and then edged Columbia 2-1 on PKs in the sectional title game.

“We have all been playing together since freshman year; we are a really tight-knit close group. We are all friends at school too, so we hang out a lot; we’re like really close and it’s like family,” said Ngwa, who is playing through some pain as she recovers from a broken leg sustained following the 2016 season. “All we really have to do is compete if we work together; I feel like we can do it.”

Copeland echoed Ngwa’s sentiments.

“We’re just excited for it. I think it’s a bigger challenge but I feel like we can do it if we work hard,” she said. “It gives us a chance to work harder and not just expect it — we know from the start we have to work hard.”

Mitchell admitted once everything is said and done, the difference won’t be anything the team can’t handle.

“Honestly it’s pretty close to the same when you get down to the sectional and the super-sectional,” Mitchell said. “If we make it that far, the only group that is really above and beyond is 3A, and we play 3A and 2A teams all year anyway, so we are not changing anything. We are going to go down the same path and will just prepare a little bit different for a little bit stronger teams. I don’t see it being that much drastic of a difference. We are always used to going deep in 1A, and by the time you get deep in 1A you are playing quality teams in 1A anyway, so we are just going to be playing those quality teams earlier than later.”

So far it hasn’t been easy. The Explorers played 3 games in the Metro Cup Adidas bracket, the top flight played in Edwardsville. They lost twice in sub-zero temperatures against Edwardsville (3-0) and Belleville East (2-0), but rebounded in their third game. Marquette pulled off a shootout victory in the seventh-place match against Waterloo.

It was tied 1-1 in regulation and Dalton scored the game-winning PK. Copeland and Senno also found the back of the net during PKs. Copeland buried the goal to tie it and send it into extra time.

Mitchell said the Waterloo win was essential to setting the tone for the rest of the season.

“I’m proud of the kids for coming back and winning. We go down 0-3 to start the season, they get their heads hanging,” Mitchell said. “But they know what they’ve got to do; we’ve talked about it.”

Marquette will continue play vs. Southwestern Conference teams this season. They meet both Edwardsville and Belleville East once more this season, as well as O’Fallon and Granite City. Some other tough opponents this season include St. Joseph’s Academy, Normal University High and Gibault.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter