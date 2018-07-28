Bauer growing his game

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Marquette’s Kolten Bauer watches an iron shot during the Hickory Stick Invite at Belk Park Golf Course to open the 2017 season.

It won’t be long before Kolten Bauer dons his Marquette Catholic blues and takes to the links for his senior season.

But before that happens, the talented golfer is continuing to grow his game on the competitive summer circuit.

From July 16-19, Bauer competed in the UHY LLP CPA’s Junior Championship in Eureka, Mo. The tournament is part of the American Junior Golf Association.

Players earn stars competing in the golf association’s events. They can use those stars to gain exemptions into major tournaments. Bauer earned his way to Eureka’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at The Legends Golf Club by winning a UHY qualifier at Normandie Golf Club in St. Louis during the spring.

Bauer finished in a tie for 16th place in the junior championships, carding a three-day score of 229. He shot 76, 79 and 74 over the three days to finish 13-over. The champion was Ian Johnston of Swisher, Iowa, with a 3-under score of 213.

“I think I played pretty well, but I could have played better the second day especially,” Bauer said. “I grinded it out and was pretty proud of how I fought that day. It could have been better, but it was still a solid result for the week.

“The front nine is super hard, so a few of those tee shots I don’t think set up for me very well. I may have been a little nervy over those shots, but other than those holes where I had a few double (bogeys), I think I handled the difficulty of the course pretty well.”

The soon-to-be senior for the Explorers has been working to evolve his game throughout the summer. He hopes to have himself in good shape by the time Marquette starts its season in mid-August.

“I can see the improvements just in my score,” Bauer said. “In myself I can see that I’m getting better, even if some days the scores aren’t showing that. I’m just looking at different ways of lowering my scores and hopefully it shows by high school season.

“I’ve worked to become a much better ball striker this summer. I still work on my short game enough to where I keep it sharp, but I wanted to become a better ball striker. Also, if I can get any sort of edge on my competitors in regards to how I think, I’m always working on that.”

He traveled to Westwood Country Club in St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday for a U.S. AM qualifier and Wednesday he left for the Optimist International Junior Championships at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. That tournament runs through Aug. 1.

Once he returns, he’ll be ready to hit the local courses with his friends for the Marquette season. While there are no solid goals on the agenda for his final prep campaign, there are still objectives Bauer would like to accomplish.

“I just want to have a lot of fun with my friends,” he said. “This is our last year playing high school golf together, so I’m trying to make memories that will last my whole life. If I can win a few tournaments that would be great, too.”

State results in three seasons at Marquette

2015 — 171 (tied for 68th)

2016 — 158 (tied for 32nd)

2017 — 146 (tied for 6th)

