Beantown bound

In 2004, the Boston Red Sox ended an 86-year World Series drought after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the Fall Classic.

Since then, the Red Sox have been one of the most successful franchises in Major League Baseball, becoming the first team to win three World Series titles in the 21st century. They also won it all in 2007 and 2013. A year ago, Boston won an American League East division title before losing to eventual league champion Cleveland in the division series.

Jake DePew is glad to be part of that Red Sox organization.

“There’s a lot of history in that organization,” the Granite City graduate said. “It’s exciting. It’s a good opportunity. It’s a big market team. It’s pretty cool and I’m really excited about it.”

DePew will report to Boston’s spring training site on Feb. 12 at Fort Myers, Fla. He received an invitation from the Red Sox as a non-roster player.

“I’m ready to get into some warm weather and get outside and start playing baseball,” DePew said. “I’m excited.”

It will be DePew’s second major league spring training camp. His first was with the Tampa Bay Rays last spring in Port Charlotte, Fla.

DePew, a catcher, played with the Rays’ organization for seven years before electing to become a free agent on Nov. 7 and signing a minor-league contract with the Red Sox two weeks later.

“After seven seasons (with the Rays), my contract was up,” DePew said. “I became a minor-league free agent. A couple of days into free agency, I heard from the Red Sox. They made me a good offer. I thought it was a good fit, so I went ahead and signed with them.”

DePew said with players such as David Price, Hanley Ramirez, Dustin Pedroia and Chris Sale, he has high hopes for the Red Sox in the 2017 season.

“They had a good year last year and they’re looking to be just as good if not better this year,” he said. “They’ve got a good squad coming in, so I’m excited to potentially be a part of that.”

DePew graduated from GCHS in 2010. That same year, he was selected in the ninth round by the Rays in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. He joined a Tampa Bay organization that was coming off its first World Series appearance two years before.

“I enjoyed it,” DePew said. “It was a good experience. I met a lot of good friends. I had a good time. I learned a lot from that organization.”

DePew played with the Rays’ double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, for three seasons after playing in small towns such as Port Charlotte, Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and Princeton, W.V.

“I enjoyed my time at Montgomery,” DePew said. “It was a fun city to be in with good fans. It was a good place to be.”

Last year, DePew made 514 putouts and just six errors. At the plate, he hit .215 with a career-high nine home runs and 42 RBIs.

“Defense has always been my strong suit,” the former Granite City baseball standout said. “My offensive game is what is holding me back, so I’ll continue to improve offensively. That’s been my focus the last two years.”

DePew’s biggest highlight was helping the Biscuits beat the Jackson (Miss.) Generals 4-3 in game three of the Southern League North Division Series by hitting a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Montgomery finished with 76 wins, the third-most in franchise history.

DePew, who will turn 25 on March 1, is one of two players from the Granite City area who are currently playing professional baseball. The other is Cody Daily, who graduated with DePew at GCHS in 2010 and is playing with the Chicago White Sox single-A affiliate in Kannapolis, N.C.

“It’s awesome,” DePew said. “There are not a whole lot of professional baseball players from Granite. It’s special to me to be one of those guys.”

In his senior year at Granite City, DePew hit .490 with 14 home runs with 44 RBIs with 51 runs scored and helped the Warriors win their first regional championship since 1994. After graduation, he played the first of his seven years of pro baseball in the Gulf Coast League.

