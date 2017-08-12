× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Metro East Bears enjoyed another quality season, finishing 42-10 and setting a program record for wins. The Post 199/126 Senior American Legion baseball team played in its third straight Great Lakes Regional. Pictured, the Bears hoist the Fifth Division trophy in Highland on July 21. They also won a District 22 title and a state tournament crown before going 2-2 at the regional.

Three years ago, a new American Legion baseball team called the Metro East Bears was formed.

Since then, the Bears have become successful, winning 117 games with three District 22 titles, two Fifth Division championships and a state crown and making three Great Lakes Regional appearances.

This summer, the Post 199/126 squad turned in its best season in its four-year program history, winning a record 42 games and capturing District 22, Fifth Division and state championships.

“They were a very tough group and they played with a lot of heart, which is very pleasing for a coach to see them compete well and also have a desire to do well when they were out on the field,” Bears manager Ken Schaake said. “It was a very tight-knit group of kids, even though they were from four different schools. They molded together pretty well.”

The Bears’ season ended Aug. 5 with a 6-1 loss to Rockport (Ind.) Post 254 in a Great Lakes Regional game at Napoleon, Ohio, which is outside Toledo. It’s the second year in a row Rockport eliminated Metro East from regional play.

Post 199/126 finished 42-10.

“I told them it’s going to hurt that they lost, but they have nothing to be ashamed about,” Schaake said. “If anything, they should be proud of the accomplishments they made during the season.”

The Bears beat Rockport and Danville in their first two games of the regional tournament before losing to Midland (Mich.) and Rockport in the next two.

“The first two games, we played very well and we took advantage of every opportunity that was given to us,” Schaake said. “In the last two games, it was just the opposite. We didn’t capitalize on the limited opportunities we had against Midland earlier in the game. Against Rockport, although the score was 6-1, I thought we hit the ball much harder than they did. Unfortunately, the balls that we hit were pretty much right at people. But as I told the kids, that’s baseball.”

The Bears comprise players from schools such as Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Alton, Roxana, Gillespie, and Bunker Hill. Bears is an acronym for Bethalto, Edwardsville, Alton and Roxana.

The Bears won 24 games and captured a District 22 title in their first season in ‘14. The next year, they won 31 games, captured District 22 and Fifth Division titles and finished second in the state and regional tournaments. In ‘16, Metro East lost to Highland in the District 22 title game, but bounced back to finish second in the regional.

The last two seasons the Great Lakes Regional has been hosted by Post 199/126. It was played at Lloyd Hopkins Field inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton in ‘15 and at Roy E. Lee Field at SIUE in Edwardsville in ‘16.

This year, Post 199/126 more than doubled its win total of 20 from last year. The Bears won their 100th game in program history after knocking off the Belleville Junior American Legion team in the Firecracker Tournament on July 1.

The Bears started their season shorthanded as they played without 9 of their players from the Edwardsville High baseball team, which advanced to the Class 4A state tournament and finished second in the championship game.

“The first couple of weeks were really tough because we’re playing with nine, sometimes 10 guys,” Schaake said. “Three or four of them didn’t make the team whenever everyone came back because Edwardsville and Bethalto (Civic Memorial) were still in the postseason tournaments. Rather than cutting people when we had tryouts, these kids were getting the opportunity to play two weeks of baseball that they probably would not have.”

Schaake said everything was clicking for his team once it got all of its players by late June.

“From there, we started playing a little bit higher level of baseball,” the manager said. “We were still playing well, but we were struggling a lot of times to score runs. It was a lot tougher and we couldn’t do anything with the bench because we didn’t have a bench, so there were no substitutions to make to correct the situation. Once everybody got there and got worked into the lineup and worked into the competition, the kids didn’t take a backseat to anybody.”

The Bears won 17 of their last 20 games. They beat Highland by forfeit in the District 22 championship game, knocked off Highland in the Fifth Division championship game and defeated Danville in the state title game to advance to regionals.

Blake Vandiver, a Roxana High graduate, was one of the valuable players for the Bears. He led Metro East with nine hits in four games in the Great Lakes Regional tournament.

Vandiver joined the Bears after playing for the Twin City Senior Legion team last summer.

“Blake was a pleasant surprise to me,” Schaake said. “I was expecting a better than average player, but he developed into a leader both on the team and offensively that really helped us become the type of team that we were because his attitude just kind of spilled over into everybody else.”

Post 199/126 also got a strong effort from pitcher Storm Coffman. The Bunker Hill right-hander pitched a 3-0 complete-game victory over Rockport in the regional opener on Aug. 2.

“He developed into a leader on the pitching staff,” Schaake said. “Last year, Jake Garella was the go-to guy in the key games and Storm became that guy this year.”

Other key players include Kade Burns, Dylan Burris, Will Messer, Joel Quirin, Andrew Yancik and Cole Hansel of Edwardsville, Steven Pattan of Alton, Corey Price and Brandon Hampton of Civic Memorial, and Tate Wargo of Gillespie.

