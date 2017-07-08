Bears enjoy another solid summer

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Metro East Bears manager Ken Schaake talks with Steven Pattan (14), Kade Burns (7) and Blake Vandiver (28) during their contest with Jackson (Mo.) in the Firecracker Tournament on July 2 at Fairview Heights.

Blake Vandiver found a new home this summer.

The Roxana High graduate joined the Metro East Bears American Legion baseball team after playing with the Twin City program a year ago.

“One of my best buddies, Chance Foss, played here for two years and he tried to talk me into playing for this team for two years,” Vandiver said. “He told me how great coaches (Bears manager Ken) Schaake and Steve (Haug) were. Steve coached my dad when my dad was my age. I knew they were good. I’m glad I found this team and started playing with them.”

Vandiver is also happy with the way the Bears are playing this summer. Post 199/126 took a 25-7 record into Wednesday’s game with American National at Roy E. Lee Field at SIUE. The squad also has a game against Smithton at 6 p.m. Friday at Alton High School and a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Shelby County at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville to end its regular season.

The District 22 playoffs are scheduled to start on July 11.

“It’s not like we’re getting our butts kicked in every game,” Vandiver said. “We’re playing really well, especially going into districts. We just need to keep the train rolling and hopefully we can win a district championship.”

Last year, Metro East lost to Highland in the District 22 championship before bouncing back to finish second in the Great Lakes Regional tournament at Roy E. Lee Field. The Bears finished 20-8.

Post 199/126 surpassed last year’s win total by beating Jerseyville 10-0 in a road game on June 25.

The Bears finished 2-2 in the Firecracker Tournament on July 1-2, beating Aviston and the Belleville Junior Legion team and losing to Ballwin and Jackson (Mo.). They were disqualified from the semifinal round for using an age-ineligible player in the games against Ballwin and Jackson.

Metro East began its season shorthanded as it played without 9 of its players from the Edwardsville High baseball team, which advanced to the Class 4A state tournament and finished second in the championship game. They were Andrew Yancik, Joel Quirin, Andrew Frank, Isaac Garrett, Zach Sievers, Will Messer, Dylan Burris, Kade Burns and Tyler Lewis.

“From the very beginning, we were playing quite a few games with 10-11 players,” Schaake said.

Vandiver, an outfielder, is one of several Riverbend players on the Bears’ roster. Others include Steven Pattan of Alton and Corey Price, Konnar Loewen and Brandon Hampton of Civic Memorial.

“I really enjoy playing with them,” Vandiver said. “I wished I could have done it a year ago.”

Vandiver has been one of the Bears’ key contributors at the plate. He had two hits and two RBIs in Metro East’s 11-2 season-opening win over Thoman Booth of St. Louis on June 3. In the Firecracker Tournament, he had two hits against Aviston in the opener, drove in a run against Ballwin and had a double and scored a run against Jackson.

Vandiver and Pattan joined Storm Coffman, Cole Hansel and Tate Wargo as the Bears’ representatives on the Illinois District 22 all-star team in the Gateway Illinois-Missouri Border War All-Star Game on June 26 at GCS Stadium.

Last year, Vandiver helped Twin City — which was sponsored by South Roxana Senior Legion Post 1167 — finish 30-3-1. Twin City didn’t field a team this summer.

Vandiver graduated from Roxana in ‘16. He was the Shells’ top hitter with a .389 average in his senior year.

This spring, he played his first season with the Lewis and Clark Community College baseball squad.

“Hopefully, I’ll go play a four-year school after Lewis and Clark,” Vandiver said. “I’m playing well and hopefully I’ll get to find somewhere else to play.”

The Bears won their first three games of the season before losing to Aviston 5-4 in nine innings on the road.

Post 199/126 won the Ron Bone-Ray Abernathy Invitational by going 5-0 in the tournament, including a 3-0 win over Terre Haute (Ind.) in the championship game.

Metro East had a nine-game winning streak that was snapped with a loss to Ballwin in the Firecracker Tournament on July 2. The Bears beat Ballwin 6-1, but they had to forfeit that contest because they used the age-ineligible player.

The Bears beat Jerseyville three times and had a pair of wins over Highland. They also had victories over Belleville, Eureka, Festus, Valmeyer and American National.

“The kids are good,” Schaake said. “They get along well, they pull for each other and there’s no animosity. It’s a good situation. They’re good ballplayers.”

The Bears are in their fourth year of existence. The roster comprises players from Bethalto, Edwardsville, Alton and Roxana.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter