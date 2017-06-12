Bears shoot for another successful summer

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Metro East Bears pose with the second-place trophy at the Great Lakes Regional last year at Roy E. Lee Field in Edwardsville.

North Carolina was on the Metro East Bears’ minds when they participated in the American Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament last year at Roy E. Lee Field in Edwardsville.

Post 199/126 had a chance to qualify for the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. All it had to do was to win the regional tournament.

But the Bears came up two wins short as they lost 4-3 in 11 innings to Rockport (Ind.) Post 254 in the championship game, making it the second year in a row they finished runner-up in the regional. Metro East needed to beat Rockport twice to punch its ticket to North Carolina.

Still, the Bears turned in an outstanding season, finishing 20-8.

“It was an exciting year,” Post 199/126 manager Ken Schaake said. “Unfortunately, we finished just short of getting to go on to the World Series.”

With several returning players from last year’s team, the Bears are setting their sights on another successful summer.

“We’re very deep in pitching and we got some strong position players, also,” Schaake said. “It’s just a matter of what looks good on paper transferring out onto the performance on the field. You never know in baseball what’s going to happen. Any team can beat anybody in one day, but I like what they look like on paper.”

The Bears won their first two games of the 2017 season, beating Thoman Booth from St. Louis 11-2 on June 3 at Ballwin (Mo.) Athletic Complex and Festus (Mo.) 4-3 in their home opener on June 5 at SIUE.

Post 199/126 will be playing shorthanded for the next several days. The squad is playing without 9 of its players from the Edwardsville High baseball team, which advanced to the Class 4A state tournament on June 9-10 after winning a super-sectional game on June 5 at the University of Illinois. They are Andrew Yancik, Joel Quirin, Andrew Frank, Isaac Garrett, Zach Sievers, Will Messer, Dylan Burris, Kade Burhs and Tyler Lewis.

Steven Pattan of Alton, Storm Coffman of Bunker Hill, Tate Wargo of Gillespie and Cole Hansel of Edwardsville are among the returning players from the 2016 squad.

Joining the Bears this year are Blake Vandiver of Roxana and Austin Ruesch of Edwardsville. Ruesch picked up the win against Festus, striking out 11, walking two and giving up five hits in six innings of work. Vandiver had two hits and two RBIs against Thoman Booth.

With Civic Memorial being eliminated from the Class 3A playoffs on June 3, several of its players will join the Bears, including Corey Price, Konnar Loewen and Brandon Hampton.

The Bears hosted the regional tournament for the second year in a row last summer. They finished 3-2 in the eight-team tournament.

Post 199/126, which includes players from Edwardsville, Bethalto, Roxana and Alton, was coming off a loss to Highland in the District 22 championship before starting regional play.

“I was happy to see that they worked hard in the two weeks we had between our district playoffs and Great Lakes Regional,” Schaake said. “They held their own, beating some pretty good teams and taking the losses to two teams. They lost to the eventual winner from Indiana. Both of those games went into extra innings. That was something very nice to see because they could have easily said, ‘Well, we lost in the district.’ But they took it upon themselves to work and be prepared to play in the regionals and they did a lot better than a lot of people expected them to do based upon how they looked in the district playoffs.”

The Bears finished runner-up to Berryhill of Midland, Mich., in the 2015 regional championship game at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

“The 2015 team was much deeper and most of the kids played three years of varsity baseball at the high school level and we had a couple of college kids,” Schaake said. “That team was a little bit deeper than the 2016 team that kind of stumbled in the district playoffs.”

Steve Haug, Nick Paulda, Jason Roberts and Don Schaake make up the Bears’ coaching staff. Tim Stunkel is not returning as pitching coach this summer.

“He and his wife had a little baby girl in November and he’s taking on more responsibility with the trucking company he works for,” Schaake said of Stunkel. “He not only drives, but he’s also doing a lot of the administrative work in the building after hours. With the baby girl, he wouldn’t be able to squeeze baseball into the schedule.”

