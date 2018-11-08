Answer the question here

The answer to the Oct. 25 sports trivia question is Rich Williams. He is the all-time leading scorer in Granite City Warrior boys basketball history and went on to help lead Bradley to the 1964 NIT championship. As a guard, he averaged 9.7 ppg. over 3 years with the Braves.

Congratulations to Tom Schooley, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Before transferring and playing for Missouri, what Division I college did former Granite City standout goalkeeper Tasha Dittamore-Dailey play for during her freshman season?

