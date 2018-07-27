Bluff City softball tryouts set for July 28 to Aug. 4

Bluff City Fastpitch and Elite Teams select softball tryouts are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Saturday, July 28

Fields 6 and 7, Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave. in Alton

14u: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

12u: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

8u: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 30

Staunton City Park Fields, 600 East Leonard St. in Staunton (call Randy Anderson for directions)

18u: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Rives Lake, 2250 East in Greenfield

10u: 9-11 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5

VFW, 121 S. Williams St., Cottage Hills

8u: 9:30-11 a.m.

14u: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

18u: 12:30- 2:30 p.m.

16u: 2:45-5 p.m.

Pre-registration form

Contact Randy Anderson at (618) 540-9019 or randsher3@yahoo.com with any questions or for private tryouts.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter