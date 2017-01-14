BOWLING: Alton, Salem Regional tourneys postponed until Monday

Nine area boys’ bowling teams will have to wait until Monday to start their postseason.

The Alton and Salem Regional tournaments that were scheduled for Saturday morning were postponed due to wintry conditions. Both tournaments will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

The five Greater Alton area teams -- Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana -- are competing in the Alton Regional at Bowl Haven. Granite City, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran and Father McGivney are competing in the Salem Regional at Salem Bowl.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals advance to the Collinsville Sectional at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Last year, Edwardsville and Alton advanced out of regionals. The Tigers and Redbirds placed second and third, respectively, at the Taylorville Regional.

Alton has advanced out of regionals every year since the IHSA added regional competition to the boys’ bowling postseason in 2013. The Redbirds finished third in regionals in each of the last three years.

Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti is looking to win his second straight regional title. He came out on top in the 2016 Taylorville Regional.

Marquette, which is in its first year of competition, is competing in the postseason for the first time.