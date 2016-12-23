BOWLING: Birds win overall title at Alton Invite

BETHALTO — The Alton Redbirds provided some punch for first-year head coach Dave Meyer on Thursday at the Alton Invite at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

The Birds secured the overall team title of their annual invitational. They collected 11,224 pins overall from the boys' and girls' divisions to outdistance second-place Collinsville (11,170) by 54 pins. Civic Memorial finished 10th in the overall standings, while first-year program Marquette Catholic was 13th out of the 13 participating programs.

In the boys' standings, Alton picked up 5,852 pins to win the flight. They shot 2,944 in the first session and then 2,908 in the afternoon series. Highland (5,848) was second, just 4 pins behind the Birds, while Belleville East (5,811) was third and CM (5,597) finished fourth.

On the girls' side, the Kahoks pulled out the team title with 5,682 pins. AHS was a distant second with a 5,372, which was 310 pins behind. The Redbirds shot 2,816 in the morning series, but just 2,556 in the second session. Cahokia was third with 5,158 pins. CM and Marquette were 12th and 13th respectively.

Jared Cochran paced the Alton boys. He finished second overall in the boys' division with a total score of 1,272 pins. He was just five pins behind individual champion Kurtis Murphy (1,277) of East. Brandon Munie (1,271) of Highland was third, just one pin behind Cochran.

Cochran enjoyed an outstanding morning session, shooting 732 to put himself in the lead. He had a high game of 265 in the third round of the opening series.

CM's Devin Davis (1,212) finished 8th individually, while Cort Jackson (1,191) of the Eagles was 10th.

Gage Jennings of CM finished 17th individually, but rolled a 256 in the second game of the morning session to earn the high-game score.

Cameron Ratney (945) paced the Explorers, finishing 34th individually.

Ashley Heistand directed Alton on the girls' side. She finished fifth with a score of 1,183. Her roll of 279 in the second game of the morning session was a high-game score. Heistand rolled a second-best 634 in the opening session, followed by a 549 in the afternoon.

Collinsville's Anna Watsek was the overall girls' champ. She had a total score of 1,249, fueled by a high-game of 245 in the opening game of the afternoon series.

The Redbirds had two more girls in the top 15. Elizabeth Hanke (1,096) was 13th, while Alex Bergin (1,085) was 14th.

CM was led by Ashley Westbrook (996), who finished 21st in the individual standings. Shelby Jones (897) directed Marquette. She was 36th individually.