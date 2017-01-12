BOWLING: CM sweeps Roxana in the lanes

As its season comes down to its final week, the Civic Memorial boys’ bowling team is starting to get hot.

The Eagles won their fourth match in a row after beating the Roxana Shells 28-12 on Wednesday at Airport Bowl. CM improved to 11-3 with three regular season matches remaining.

The Eagles also beat Roxana 37-3 in the girls’ match. The CM girls improved to 3-7 with six regular season matches left.

In the boys’ match, sophomore Gordon Madrey led the Eagles with a 634 series. He bowled a 221 in the first game and a 231 in the third and missed only five spares.

Senior Zach Hagen shot a 602 series and missed only seven spares. He bowled a 216 in the first game and a 226 in the second.

Senior Devin Davis, the Eagles’ anchor bowler, finished with a 566 series and missed five spares. He bowled a 215 in the second game.

The Eagles outshot the Shells 2,968-2,750. In the second game, CM had four bowlers shoot over 200 and finished with a 1,065.

CM also beat Roxana for the second time this season. The Eagles started their season on Nov. 8 with a 36-4 win over Roxana en route to their 7-0 start.

CM will bowl against East Alton-Wood River at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl. The Eagles beat the Oilers 39-1 in the last meeting on Nov. 16.

The Roxana boys dropped to 7-6 with three matches remaining. They have a match at 3:30 today against Southwestern

Christian Bertoletti led the Shells with 705 series, bowling a 217 in the first game, a 219 in the second and a 269 in the third. He missed only two spares for the match.

Also for Roxana, Dalton Baggett bowled a 580, including a 203 second game.

The Eagles and Shells will compete in the Alton Regional at 9 a.m. at Bowl Haven. Bertoletti is looking to win his second straight regional title and Davis is looking to qualify for sectionals for the second year in a row.

In the girls match, CM outshot Roxana 1,927-1,640 in the first meeting between both teams. The two squads will square off again on Jan. 31 at Airport Bowl.

Ashley Westbrook led the Eagles with a 536 series and missed seven spares. She ended the first game with four straight strikes and finished with a 203.

CM will bowl against EA-WR at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl. The two teams will square off again on Jan. 25.

Brianna Tarpley bowled a 166 in the final game and finished with a 422 series for Roxana, which dropped to 2-8 and will compete against Southwestern at 3:30 today at Airport Bowl.

GRANITE CITY SPLITS WITH BELLEVILLE WEST -- Corey Hard bowled a 657 series to lead the Warriors to a 27-13 victory over the Maroons in the boys’ match on Wednesday at Airport Bowl.

Hard, a junior, shot a 275 in the first game and a 208 in the second game.

Also for Granite City, freshman David Reagan finished with a 574, including a 211 in the first game and a 203 in the second.

The Warriors lost 23-17 to Belleville West in the girls’ match. Senior Ashley Heiman led GCHS with a 492.

The Warriors have a home match against Collinsville at 3:45 p.m. today against Airport Bowl. It’s the final home contest of the season for the GCHS boys, who will compete at the Salem Regional on Saturday.