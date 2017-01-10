BOWLING: Knights of Columbus to sponsor Alton tournament

ALTON — The Springfield Chapter of the Illinois State Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a bowling tournament with start times at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The tournament will be a four-person handicap team event with two Knights of Columbus members required on each team while the other two bowlers can be male or female guests of the participating members. The top four teams will advance with all fees paid to the Illinois State Council Team Championship tournament Saturday, March 11, in Decatur.

Tournament entry forms can be found at altonkc.org/TournamentForm.pdf. For information, call Jim Schwegel at (618) 466-4208.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter