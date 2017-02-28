BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Civic Memorial tops Roxana in regional showdown

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles got what they needed Monday night with a 66-44 win against the rival Roxana Shells in the Class 3A CM Regional play-in game.

The win gives the Eagles a record of 21-9 on the season, but more importantly moves them onto the regional semifinals against the Triad Knights at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Roxana closes its campaign at 12-18.

"It's survive and advance at this point," Eagles' head coach Doug Carey said. "It doesn't matter if we won this game by one point or by thirty. To us, it's any way we can get a win."

The Eagles used big second and third quarters to help secure Monday's win. Senior David Lane racked up 11 points and 6 other players also put points on the board during that span.

Junior Jaquan Adams scored two from under the rim after a nice sequence of passes by the Eagles to put them up by 10 points early on in the second frame.

Later in the second quarter, Camryn Gerhardt stole the ball and ran it down the court for a layup, extending CM’s lead to 22-9. Sophomore Bryce Zupan also buried a 3-pointer before the half.

Roxana head coach Mark Briggs expected a high-pressure game from the Eagles.

"They create a lot of baskets off their turnovers," Briggs said. "That's a credit to their defense. Coach Carey has got them scattered all over the place. It's like cockroaches when you turn the lights on, that's what it looks like when they are pressing you."

Roxana got some relief towards the end of the second quarter as senior Zach Golenor eventually broke the Eagles' run by intercepting a pass and running it down the court for a layup. Golenor later outmuscled two Eagles defenders under the rim for two points right before the buzzer, sending CM into the break with a 30-21 advantage.

"Definitely Zach has been our catalyst all year long, and he finds a way to score double digits, 20-plus points a game, being a one-man threat on the floor from the perimeter," Briggs said of his star senior.

The third quarter was when CM really started to take control, cruising on an 11-0 run to start the frame that eventually put it up 41-21. From there it never looked back.

Jaxen Helmkamp started things off by charging through the paint for a layup. Geoffrey Withers followed with a fade-away jumper and Lane tacked onto the run with a 3-point play off of a layup and foul. Later, Adams and Caden Clark each added 2 points to finish off the run.

"In the third we played pretty well, we outscored them 21-6 and kind of came out and blitzed them early, and that kind of opened it up for us," Carey said. "That's what we were trying to do, that's what our game plan is all the time, getting the other team going a little faster than they want to go."

In the fourth Roxana started to regroup and put together a 9-0 run, outscoring the Eagles 17-15 for the quarter, but it was not enough to make up the difference. Several of the Shells’ seniors, including Golenor and Cody McMillen, received standing ovations from fans of both teams.

"Those two kids are great kids, they'll be greatly missed," Briggs said. "Both are leaders. It's hard any time you lose kids like them. We're heavy on the senior side, so hopefully we'll have somebody at the lower level who is ready to step in."

CM now goes on to play Triad at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bethalto for a highly anticipated matchup. The Eagles dropped all three games they played against the Knights during the regular season, and they are looking to carry Monday's energy over to that game.

"Energy and revenge," Lane said when asked about the keys to the matchup with Triad. "We’ve lost to Triad three times now; we really want to beat them. I think we are going to come out and have more energy for that game than we have had all year."

CLASS 3A CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL

(Play-in Game)

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, ROXANA 44

Eagles 15 15 21 15 — 66

Shells 7 14 6 17 — 44

Eagles (21-9) — David Lane 19, Camryn Gerhardt 9, Jaquan Adams 7, Caden Clark 6, Geoffrey Withers 6, Bryce Zupan 6, Zach Williams 5, Will Buhs 4, Jayden Serafini 2, Jaxen Helmkamp 2. 2FG - 24 3FG - 3 FT - 9 PF- 13.

Shells (12-18) — Cody McMillen 12, Zach Golenor 9, Zack Haas 6, Jake Golenor 6, Trey Kelley 5, Jacob McGuire 4, Mickey Ross 2. 2FG – 13 3FG – 3 FT - 9 PF - 11.