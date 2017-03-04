BOYS’ BASKETBALL: CM falls in tight one to Breese Central

BETHALTO — An entire season of practice and hard work came down to two free throws for Jaquan Adams and the Civic Memorial Eagles Friday.

Despite Adams dominating the floor all night and racking up 22 points in the process, the Eagles lost to the Breese Central Cougars 44-43 in the Class 3A CM Regional finals, ending their season at 22-10.

It was those final two free throws that made all the difference.

Breese Central, ranked 9th in Illinois in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll, extend its record to 26-4. The Cougars advance to play Centralia at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3A Benton Sectional semifinals. The Orphans beat Murphysboro 47-27 in the Centralia Regional finals Friday to advance.

On Friday in Bethalto it was the two best players from each side that went back and forth in the final seconds to decide the game.

With under 20 seconds on the clock the Cougars' Jack Strieker, who scored 12 total points on the night, hit a 3-pointer to put the Cougars up 42-40. Adams responded with a 3-point play, driving through traffic for a layup and nailing the free throw to regain the lead for the Eagles at 43-42.

Strieker came back with a bucket at the other end to put his team up 44-43, but Adams rushed the other way driving through what seemed like the entire Central team before getting fouled on the layup attempt.

With less than a second left on the clock, Adams took to the line with a chance to put the game away, but missed both shots, ending Civic Memorial's season.

Adams, devastated by the end result, took responsibility for the loss.

"The game came down to a situation that I practice on every day, and I just didn't capitalize," Adams said.

Cougars’ head coach Jeremy Schubert praised his senior's efforts in the waning seconds.

"Seniors have to make plays at the end, and sure enough we made plays and we were fortunate for them to miss the two free throws there at the end," Shubert said.

On the Eagles' end, head coach Doug Carey expressed nothing but admiration for his team's effort in the loss.

"That was a fantastic high school basketball game, the fans definitely got their money's worth tonight, it was back and forth, several times there were lead changes," Carey said. "I thought we played fantastic. It was really one of the best games we played all year. Breese Central is one of the better teams of central Illinois in 3A and we battled and battled and we had them at the end, you know just missed a shot here and there, didn't matter, these guys gave everything they had. I'm just so proud of them."

Adams came charging out of the gate, scoring eight points in the first quarter. Strieker was nearly as impressive for the Cougars, netting six in the first frame.

At the end of the first eight minutes, the teams were knotted 12-12.

In the second quarter things slowed down a bit, with the teams settling in defensively. The Eagles' Camryn Gerhardt hit a 3-pointer late in the frame to give them their first lead of the quarter at 20-18, which they rode into halftime.

In the third, Central got out to a fast start, scoring consecutive 2-point field goals, capped by a sensational dunk by 6-foot-8 center Tyler Joest, which had the Cougars up 22-20.

CM’s David Lane responded on the next drive with a 3-pointer to give the Eagles the lead back at 23-22, but after a few more back and forths, the Cougars went on a 7-point run to take control of the game.

Strieker netted a jumper from the free throw line, followed by a Carter Truong 3-pointer, and capping it off was a big offensive rebound and putback by Joest that gave the Cougars a 33-31 lead. The teams went point for point the rest of the quarter, ending the third frame with Central in front 35-33.

Adams and the Eagles came charging back in the fourth, netting a sequence of 6 points thanks to a field goal by Gerhardt followed by a jumper and a layup by Adams that put them up 40-39. But it proved to be the last time the Eagles would hold the lead.

Shubert was all smiles after the game.

"Every point was precious, they wanted to exploit where they thought they had the strength, and that was getting Adams to the board, and immediately, once we switched Simon (Thomas), he wanted to go to the post and we got enough weak side help, Tyler was able to help out on the post, because they had Tyler's man on that side." Schubert said.

CLASS 3A CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL

(Championship game)

BREESE CENTRAL 44, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43

Eagles 12 8 13 10 — 43

Cougars 12 6 17 9 — 44

Eagles (22-10) — Jaquan Adams 22, David Lane 9, Caden Clark 4, Geoffrey Withers 4, Camryn Gerhardt 4. 2FG — 17 3FG — 2 FT — 3 PF — 11.

Cougars (26-4) — Jack Strieker 12, Tyler Joest 10, Joe Ratermann 10, Simon Thomas 5, Koby Schulte 4, Carter Truong 3. 2FG — 18 3FG — 2 FT — 2 PF — 11.