BOYS’ BASKETBALL: CM finishes second at Litchfield Invite

LITCHFIELD — For the second straight season the Civic Memorial Eagles played in the finals of the Litchfield Invitational and for the second straight time they earned runner-up honors.

The Eagles lost 75-67 to the Mount Zion Braves in the title tilt on Saturday. With the loss CM slipped to 13-7 on the season. The Braves moved to 12-6 by winning the 50th annual Litchfield Invitational. It was Mount Zion’s first tourney title there. The Eagles own four tournament championships in Litchfield, the last coming in 2014.

“To win it here and for us to win it period, some people have told me they can’t remember the last time Mount Zion has won a championship period in a tournament, so it’s good for the kids,” Mount Zion head coach Bryon Graven said.

CM head coach Doug Carey served a four game suspension after being ejected from the third-place contest at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament. He returned to the sidelines Saturday and was pleased with the play of his squad.

The Eagles were coming off of a 62-58 tournament semifinal victory over Taylorville on Friday where they had to mount a second-half comeback to advance to the finals.

On Saturday, despite erasing a 10-point second-half deficit vs. the Braves to tie the game at 57-57 with 3:18 to play, they couldn’t quite do enough to get over the hump.

“These guys, they’re never going to give up,” Carey said of his CM squad. “No matter what the score is or what the situation, they’re always going to come out and play as hard as they can. I’m never going to have any complaints about their effort.

“We thought we could get back in it and had plenty of time and we did get it tied up, but we just couldn’t get over the hump and make that big shot when we needed it. They made big plays when they needed it.”

The biggest play arguably came from Mount Zion’s Jonah Smith, the tournament MVP. His contested 3-pointer from the corner with 3:01 to play in the game snapped the 57-57 tie, giving the Braves a 60-47 lead. They never relinquished the lead again and Smith finished with a game-high 26 in the win.

“Smith played really, really good tonight and he made two big threes in the fourth quarter,” Carey said. “And the (Charles) Kuhle kid, who ended up with 23 points, he had three threes (in the game). It’s not like we didn’t know they could shoot it, but a couple of them were tough shots and they just made them and that’s what you’ve got to do to win championships.”

While Mount Zion didn’t rely on the 3-pointer, it was efficient when it needed one. The Braves were 7-of-10 from beyond the arc and didn’t miss a trey until the fourth quarter.

“We knew they were going to keep coming at us, but hats off to the kids for making plays and not relying on the 3-pointer,” Graven said. “I thought Jonah made one he shouldn’t have over here in the corner, but we’ll take it.”

It was just one of those nights for the Eagles. Strapped with a 32-31 lead in the waning seconds of the first half, Mount Zion’s Smith nailed a deep 3-pointer to send the Braves into the locker room with a 34-32 edge.

The entire first half was a seesaw battle, with a Smith 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter staking Mount Zion to a 17-16 lead over CM as the buzzer sounded.

Graven was glad to take the lead into the locker room after watching David Lane of the Eagles score a game-high 14 points in the first half. Lane finished with 19 points in the game to lead CM.

“Lane had 26 last night and completely destroyed Taylorville, so we thought we had a pretty good defensive plan early on him and then he got loose and had 14 at the half,” Graven said. “We changed up our game plan to where we just weren’t going to let him catch and I think that hurt his jump shot a little bit, because it was a little short at times. I think we wore him down a little bit.”

The Braves charged out of the gates in the third quarter, compiling a 6-0 spree to push their lead to 40-32, capped by a 3-pointer by Kuhle.

The Eagles clawed back though. Jaquan Adams scored with 20.6 seconds remaining in the third frame to dwindle the deficit to 49-44 entering the final 8 minutes.

“Adams is a good player,” Graven said. “He’s athletic. We tried to keep him off the glass and he went through our guys a couple of times.”

Carey was pleased with the efforts of Lane and Adams, who represented CM on the all-tournament team. Adams finished with 16 in the loss to Mount Zion. Caden Clark also netted 16 points in the loss, as three Eagles reached double figures.

“They both played really well the whole tournament,” Carey said of Lane and Adams.

As the fourth quarter opened, it was Lane and Adams drawing the Eagles even with the Braves for the first time in the second half. Lane hit a trey and Adams scored a basket to knot it at 49-49. It capped an 11-1 scoring spurt for CM.

Smith answered though to give Mount Zion a 51-49 lead. That was followed by 3-pointers by Kuhle and Smith, which put the Braves up 57-51. The Eagles responded with treys by Bryce Zupan and Jaxsen Helmkamp to even it up once again at 57-57, but it was as close as CM could get. Mount Zion outscored them 18-12 over the final 3:18.

Carey pointed to free throw shooting as a large disparity in the game. The Eagles were just 5-of-9, while the Braves finished 16-of-26.

“You’re not going to win many games when they make more free throws than we shoot,” Carey said. “They made 16 free throws and we only shot 9. We preach that all the time, that we want to make more free throws than the other team shoots and that happened the opposite to us tonight. We’ve got to get tougher around the basket and make sure we draw those fouls and make sure we get to the line, because 5-of-9 from the line just isn’t going to cut it.”

CM returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bethalto.

Other local players to join Adams and Lane on the all-tournament team were: Roxana’s Zach Golenor and Metro East Lutheran’s Braden Woolsey.

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

(Championship Game)

MOUNT ZION 75, CM 67

Eagles 16 16 12 23 — 67

Braves 17 17 15 26 — 75

Eagles (13-7) — Caden Clark 16, Jaxsen Helmkamp 3, David Lane 19, Jaquan Adams 16, Geoffrey Withers 6, Bryce Zupan 3, Brandon Hampton 2, Cameryn Gerhardt 2. 2FG — 22 3FG — 6 FT — 5 PF — 20.

Braves (12-6) — Jonah Smith 26, Charles Kuhle 23, Kevin Cox 14, Nate Ewing 10, Ryan Kernan 2. 2FG — 19 3FG — 7 FT — 16 PF — 12.